High school baseball update: East draws No. 1 seed for NPC baseball tourney

From staff reports

SALISBURY — East Rowan drew the No. 1 seed for the North Piedmont Conference baseball tournament at Saturday’s conference meeting.

A Monday game between South Iredell and North Iredell will determine East’s semifinal opponent on Tuesday in a 7 p.m. game at Staton Field.

West Rowan will play at Carson in the other semifinal.

East and Carson tied for first and split games this season, so they enter the tournament even.

Performance in the tournament will dictate who enters the state playoffs as a No. 1 seed (that team would be randomly seeded from 1 to 7 in a 16-team 3A West bracket) and who enters as a wild card (randomly seeded from 13 to 16).

West also still has a chance at a wild card.

ν ν ν

TROUTMAN — Senior Jake Harris lined a two-run homer over the centerfield fence in the top of the first inning to put Carson on the road to a crucial road victory.

Carson led all the way and beat South Iredell 8-2 on Friday on the final night of the NPC regular season.

The Cougars (10-3, 8-2) finished tied for first with East Rowan.

Dylan Driver (2-1) pitched five innings for the Cougars. He allowed only one hit and two walks and struck out five.

Mason Duren pitched the sixth and seventh and racked up three strikeouts.

Carson had seven hits, with Cameron Burleyson getting two.

Carson scored four times in the third to take a 6-0 lead over the Vikings (6-6, 5-5), who finished fourth.

ν ν ν

OLIN — Cameron Padgett pitched another complete game as East Rowan closed the regular season with a 7-2 win at North Iredell on Friday.

Padgett (4-0) was in charge on the mound, as the Mustangs (10-2, 8-2) secured a tie for first in the regular season with Carson.

Aiden Schenck stayed hot with four hits for East. Griffin Warden socked a two-run homer.

ν ν ν

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan scored 10 runs in the first inning and cruised to a 14-0 Senior Night win against Statesville on Friday.

Andrew Kennerly (1-0) pitched the first two innings for the Falcons (8-4, 7-3). Matthew Connolly, Peyton Summerall and Jake Blevins pitched an inning each.

Kennerly was 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Hunter Watts was 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Zander Burton knocked in three runs.

JT Fecteau, Noah Loeblein and Elijah Palmer had two hits each.

West finished third in the NPC but still has some hope of a wild-card berth in the playoffs.

ν ν ν

In Central Carolina Conference action on Friday, Ledford beat North Davidson 6-4.

North Davidson still wins a tiebreaker with Oak Grove for first place, and South Rowan still wins a tiebreaker with Ledford for third.

South Rowan will be at home on Monday for a CCC tourney game against Salisbury at 7.