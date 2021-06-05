June 7, 2021

  • 82°
Carson's Jake Harris hit a key home run for the Cougars on Friday night. File photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

High school baseball update: East draws No. 1 seed for NPC baseball tourney

By Mike London

Published 12:02 am Saturday, June 5, 2021

From staff reports

SALISBURY — East Rowan drew the No. 1 seed for the North Piedmont Conference baseball tournament at Saturday’s conference meeting.

A Monday game between South Iredell and North Iredell will determine East’s semifinal opponent on Tuesday in a 7 p.m. game at Staton Field.

West Rowan will play at Carson in the other semifinal.

East and Carson tied for first and split games this season, so they enter the tournament even.

Performance in the tournament will dictate who enters the state playoffs as a No. 1 seed (that team would be randomly seeded from 1 to 7 in a 16-team 3A West bracket) and who enters as a wild card (randomly seeded from 13 to 16).

West also still has a chance at a wild card.

ν ν ν

TROUTMAN — Senior Jake Harris lined a two-run homer over the centerfield fence in the top of the first inning to put Carson on the road to a crucial road victory.

Carson led all the way and beat South Iredell 8-2 on Friday on the final night of the NPC regular season.

The Cougars (10-3, 8-2) finished tied for first with East Rowan.

Dylan Driver (2-1) pitched five innings for the Cougars. He allowed only one hit and two walks and struck out five.

Mason Duren pitched the sixth and seventh and racked up three strikeouts.

Carson had seven hits, with Cameron Burleyson getting two.

Carson scored four times in the third to take a 6-0 lead over the Vikings (6-6, 5-5), who finished fourth.

ν ν ν

OLIN — Cameron Padgett pitched another complete game as East Rowan closed the regular season with a 7-2 win at North Iredell on Friday.

Padgett (4-0) was in charge on the mound, as the Mustangs (10-2, 8-2) secured a tie for first in the regular season with Carson.

Aiden Schenck stayed hot with four hits for East. Griffin Warden socked a two-run homer.

ν ν ν

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan scored 10 runs in the first inning and cruised to a 14-0 Senior Night win against Statesville on Friday.

Andrew Kennerly (1-0) pitched the first two innings for the Falcons (8-4, 7-3). Matthew Connolly, Peyton Summerall and Jake Blevins pitched an inning each.

Kennerly was 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Hunter Watts was 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Zander Burton knocked in three runs.

JT Fecteau, Noah Loeblein and Elijah Palmer had two hits each.

West finished third in the NPC but still has some hope of a wild-card berth in the playoffs.

ν ν ν

In Central Carolina Conference action on Friday, Ledford beat North Davidson 6-4.

North Davidson still wins a tiebreaker with Oak Grove for first place, and South Rowan still wins a tiebreaker with Ledford for third.

South Rowan will be at home on Monday for a CCC tourney game against Salisbury at 7.

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Salisbury Police: Kannapolis man’s chase started when he sped past officer

China Grove

Runners return to downtown China Grove for annual 5k

Crime

Rowan County man faces charges for thefts, break-ins

Elections

Trump’s grievances cloud Republican agenda heading into 2022

News

Merck probing discovery of noose at North Carolina plant

Ask Us

Ask Us: Why are Salisbury utility bills sent to Atlanta?

Crime

Blotter: 19-year old facing sex offense charges

Nation/World

Normandy commemorates D-Day with small crowds, but big heart

BREAKING NEWS

One killed in early Sunday shooting

News

Can employers require, ask about COVID-19 vaccination status? Experts say ‘yes.’

Local

Rowan’s Arts and Ag Tour makes its pandemic return to farms, park, school

Local

June Jam bike rally brings motorcycle enthusiasts together in second year of resurgence

Local

County commissioners to hold public hearing for 2021-22 budget

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan County unemployment rate up to 5.7% in April

Faith

Granite Quarry proposes altering joint police agreement with Faith

Lifestyle

Price High School Class of 1961

Entertainment

Feature film ‘Reggie: A Millennial Depression Comedy’ to premiere at Meroney Theater Friday

Clubs

Lions Club holds 37th annual golf tourney at Corbin Hills

Business

Elsie Bennett hopes to spark joy, community feeling with new Cleveland ice cream parlor and store

Lifestyle

Piedmont Players returns to live performances with youth production at Norvell

Faith

Lutherans re-elect Bishop Smith

Local

Salisbury-Rowan NAACP seeking vendors, entertainers for Juneteenth celebration

Local

Youth football: Tough loss for Carolina Defenders 6-and-under team

Lifestyle

History of Rowan: In 23 objects, lots of stories