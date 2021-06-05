Woman accused of stealing Guilford County sheriff’s unmarked car

GREENSBORO (AP) — A woman was accused of stealing a North Carolina sheriff’s unmarked SUV, according to authorities.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe issued to Sheriff Danny Rogers was stolen on Thursday from the sheriff’s office parking lot in downtown Greensboro, WGHP reported.

The sheriff’s office said Jessica Gay Parks, 32, of Julian was booked into the county jail Thursday on unrelated charges and appeared before a magistrate who authorized her release on a written promise to appear.

After her release, the sheriff’s office said, video showed her walking into the sheriff’s office parking lot and trying to get inside several parked vehicles. She then walked over to Rogers’ parked SUV, somehow got inside and rummaged through the vehicle until she found the spare electronic keys, started the SUV and drove off, the sheriff’s office said. Using a GPS device, deputies found the vehicle at a gas station.

Parks is charged with felony theft of a motor vehicle, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny of personal property and resisting arrest. She is jailed on a $10,000 secured bond, and it’s not known if she has an attorney.