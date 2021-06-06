June 7, 2021

  • 82°
Carson's Alison Sloop finished the season undefeated. File photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

High school girls tennis: Carson wins NPC championship

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 6, 2021

Staff report

TROUTMAN —  Carson’s girls tennis team won at South Iredell on Friday to close the regular season.

The 7-2 victory gave Carson a sweep of the second-place Vikings and an outright North Piedmont Conference championship.

The Cougars also won 7-2 when the teams met in China Grove on May 18.

Carson (10-1, 8-0) won its last 26 matches in the NPC.

Carson won the conference championship in the fall of 2019, finished second to West Rowan in 2018 and shared the title with South Iredell in 2017.

On Friday, the Cougars lost at No. 1 singles and on a tiebreaker at No. 1 doubles.

Carleigh Perry, Colbie Perry, Riley Isley, Alison Sloop and Bree Whittington were singles winners.

Colbie Perry won her second set on a tiebreaker. Whittington came back from losing the first set 6-0 to take the second set on a tiebreaker, and then won a 13-11 third-set tiebreaker.

Sloop finished an undefeated regular season. Carleigh Perry was 10-1 at No. 2. Colbie Perry played at the 3 and 4 seeds and went 10-1. Those three are seniors, along with No. 1 player Lindsey Conrad.

Sloop-Isley and Colbie Perry/Whittington were doubles winners.

Carson’s only loss this season was to undefeated Salisbury.

Next for Carson is the NPC tournament on June 10 at South Iredell.

 

 

 

 

 

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Salisbury Police: Kannapolis man’s chase started when he sped past officer

China Grove

Runners return to downtown China Grove for annual 5k

Crime

Rowan County man faces charges for thefts, break-ins

Elections

Trump’s grievances cloud Republican agenda heading into 2022

News

Merck probing discovery of noose at North Carolina plant

Ask Us

Ask Us: Why are Salisbury utility bills sent to Atlanta?

Crime

Blotter: 19-year old facing sex offense charges

Nation/World

Normandy commemorates D-Day with small crowds, but big heart

BREAKING NEWS

One killed in early Sunday shooting

News

Can employers require, ask about COVID-19 vaccination status? Experts say ‘yes.’

Local

Rowan’s Arts and Ag Tour makes its pandemic return to farms, park, school

Local

June Jam bike rally brings motorcycle enthusiasts together in second year of resurgence

Local

County commissioners to hold public hearing for 2021-22 budget

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan County unemployment rate up to 5.7% in April

Faith

Granite Quarry proposes altering joint police agreement with Faith

Lifestyle

Price High School Class of 1961

Entertainment

Feature film ‘Reggie: A Millennial Depression Comedy’ to premiere at Meroney Theater Friday

Clubs

Lions Club holds 37th annual golf tourney at Corbin Hills

Business

Elsie Bennett hopes to spark joy, community feeling with new Cleveland ice cream parlor and store

Lifestyle

Piedmont Players returns to live performances with youth production at Norvell

Faith

Lutherans re-elect Bishop Smith

Local

Salisbury-Rowan NAACP seeking vendors, entertainers for Juneteenth celebration

Local

Youth football: Tough loss for Carolina Defenders 6-and-under team

Lifestyle

History of Rowan: In 23 objects, lots of stories