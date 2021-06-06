High school wrestling: Seven Rowan wrestlers win NPC championships

Staff report

TROUTMAN — North Piedmont Conference regular-season champion West Rowan put nine wrestlers in the finals on Saturday, but only two Falcons came away with individual titles.

West finished second in the team scoring to North Iredell. South Iredell hosted the event.

North Iredell had four individual champions and scored 176 points to top West (169), East Rowan (119), Statesville (97), Carson (78) and South Iredell (41).

West winners were Mark Truman, who had a pin in the finals at 106 pounds, and Christian Hercules, who took a 3-2 decision in the heavyweight final.

West runner-ups included Connor Misenheimer (113), Jacob Perry (126), Luke Harrison (132), Brian Taylor (145), Lee Vaughters (152), Adam Coughenour (170) and CJ Harrell (182).

Gavin Burleson (138), Ben Sweet (160) and Juan Arteaga (220) placed third for the Falcons.

East’s champs were Luke Heglar (113), Shayden Edwards (126), Oren Bost (160) and Tayron Frost (195). Heglar, Bost and Frost had pins in the finals. Edwards, a freshman, took an 8-7 decision against West’s Perry.

All four East wrestlers who were in the finals won championships.

East’s Jacob Butler (182) placed third.

Christian Kluttz was Carson’s lone individual champ. He won a 5-2 decision at 120 in the finals.

Carson’s Carson Drye was runner-up at 138.

Carson’s third-place finishers were Raelie Hernandez (106), Mason Dorill (132) and Drake Cadle (145).

North Iredell champs were Noah Smith (138), James Jackson (170), Will Akers (182) and Elijah Hurt (220).

Statesville champions were Antonio Caldwell (132), Joe Dishman (145) and Brixan Burgess (152).