June 7, 2021

  • 82°

Library Notes: Three ways to start your writing habit

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 6, 2021

By Wendy Campbell
Rowan Public Library

The summer reading program, “Tails and Tales: Animal Stories of Fact and Fiction,” has returned with ample incentive for adults to read and write. Start a writing practice, enter a writing contest and mark the summer 2021 as one to remember.

Books to inspire your new writing practice await you at the library. Let your librarian make recommendations or browse the nonfiction collection to find self-help writing books and inspirational books about your favorite authors. In “Carolina Writers at Home,” edited by Meg Reid, learn about one writer’s special hideout, another’s writing journey, and even one author’s explosive writing start. (You can also track this reading in your summer reading log at RowanPublicLibrary.READsquared.com).

Join a community of writers at the library for support, practice and discussion. The Virtual Adult Writers’ Club meets June 9, June 23, July 7, and July 21 from 4-6 p.m. For more information about this program series, contact Brittney.Peters@rowancountync.gov. Go to https://www.rowancountync.gov/1581/Virtual-Writers-Club to get started.

Enter the “Tails & Tales Short Story Contest” and explore your creative side. Get ideas for your story by reading animal inspired works and participating in the summer reading program! Writers ages 18+ are eligible for this contest that runs from June 1 to July 16. Short stories will feature an animal as a prominent character or offer an animal’s perspective.

Did you know that writing is good for you? Writing generates new ideas and improves communication as it increases vocabulary and language tools. It allows the author to live again with each remembrance and story told.

This summer, Rowan Public Library provides three ways to support your new writing practice. Read about writers and writing. Sign up for writers’ club. Write that short story about your ferocious rabbit. Visit Rowan Public Library in person or online at www.rowanpubliclibrary.org. Contact the library by phone at 980-432-8670 or by email at info@rowancountync.gov for more information about writing and other summer offerings.

Wendy Campbell is a librarian at the Rowan Public Library.

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post
Print Article

Comments

Crime

Salisbury Police: Kannapolis man’s chase started when he sped past officer

China Grove

Runners return to downtown China Grove for annual 5k

Crime

Rowan County man faces charges for thefts, break-ins

Elections

Trump’s grievances cloud Republican agenda heading into 2022

News

Merck probing discovery of noose at North Carolina plant

Ask Us

Ask Us: Why are Salisbury utility bills sent to Atlanta?

Crime

Blotter: 19-year old facing sex offense charges

Nation/World

Normandy commemorates D-Day with small crowds, but big heart

BREAKING NEWS

One killed in early Sunday shooting

News

Can employers require, ask about COVID-19 vaccination status? Experts say ‘yes.’

Local

Rowan’s Arts and Ag Tour makes its pandemic return to farms, park, school

Local

June Jam bike rally brings motorcycle enthusiasts together in second year of resurgence

Local

County commissioners to hold public hearing for 2021-22 budget

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan County unemployment rate up to 5.7% in April

Faith

Granite Quarry proposes altering joint police agreement with Faith

Lifestyle

Price High School Class of 1961

Entertainment

Feature film ‘Reggie: A Millennial Depression Comedy’ to premiere at Meroney Theater Friday

Clubs

Lions Club holds 37th annual golf tourney at Corbin Hills

Business

Elsie Bennett hopes to spark joy, community feeling with new Cleveland ice cream parlor and store

Lifestyle

Piedmont Players returns to live performances with youth production at Norvell

Faith

Lutherans re-elect Bishop Smith

Local

Salisbury-Rowan NAACP seeking vendors, entertainers for Juneteenth celebration

Local

Youth football: Tough loss for Carolina Defenders 6-and-under team

Lifestyle

History of Rowan: In 23 objects, lots of stories