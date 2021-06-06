Price High School Class of 1961
First row, from left: Nancy Lynn, Magdaline Kelly, Elizabeth Bynum, Rachel Hart, Jeanette Hargrove, Alice McClain, Carole Davis, Janet Davis, Jean Siler, Maxine Nash, Tarty Mack, Alma Clark, Linda Fant, Betty McKenzie, Shirley Sharpe, Amelia Anderson, Carolina Russell, Joyce Robertson.
Second row: Vergie Byers, Brenda Feamster, Mary Edgar, Gladys Martin, Betty Ann Jones, Elizabeth Brotherton, Jean Wilkins, Sadie Hawkins, Joan Wilkins, Annie Neely, Willie Jean Woods, Mary Hardin, Flora Caldwell, Sandra Vails, Jannette Long, Alice Garrett, Barbara Boger
Third row: Ernest Taylor, Kenny Brown, James Boger, Terry Moore, Edwin Little, Samuel Hopkins, Alphonzo Minter, Robert Clodfelter, James Broadway, Joe Hunter, Charles Smith, Richard Reid, George Strawder, Edgar French, Otis McClain, John Tobias
Fourth row: Leon Alexander, Darrell McLendon, Charles Harris, George Curlee, Herber Caldwell, James Salmon
Back row: John McIlwaine, Melvin Lentz, John Chambers, Bobby Aldrich, Clement McCombs, Charles McGarity, Harry McNeely, Albert Caldwell, Ervin Holt, Wayland Mitchell (not shown: Woodrow Nichols)
