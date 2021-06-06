Stevens Graduation

McKenzie Rae Stevens, daughter of Jay and Kimberly Stevens of Salisbury, received her Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from Western Carolina University on May 7, 2021. She was a Magna Cum Laude graduate and received an award for her dedication and commitment to the Pro Bono Clinic run by the PT Department. During her time at WCU, McKenzie was a graduate assistant to the Director of Clinical Education and the fund’s coordinator for the Pro Bono Clinic.

McKenzie presented her Doctoral Research Project, “The Effect of Focus of Attention on Weight Shifting in Individuals Post-Acute Stroke,” at the APTA Combined Sessions Meeting in 2021.

Prior to attending Western Carolina University, McKenzie was a Magna Cum Laude graduate in Exercise Science from Queens University in Charlotte, where she was a 21 time All-American Swimmer and current NCAA DII record holder in the 200 butterfly.