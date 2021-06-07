Pettway’s complete game against UNC lifts UCLA to regional final

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Zach Pettway threw 116 pitches in the first complete game of his career and regional No. 2 seed UCLA eliminated third-seeded North Carolina 12-2 to advance to the Lubbock Regional final on Sunday.

The Bruins (37-19) will need to win twice against No. 8 overall seed and regional host Texas Tech. The Red Raiders, who advanced through the winners bracket, can clinch Sunday night.

Pettway (3-5) struck out nine and allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk. He got stronger as the game went on, facing only 16 batters in the final five innings after a two-run fourth.

UCLA forced North Carolina starter Connor Ollio (2-3) out of the game after recording one out in the first inning. The Bruins left the based loaded at the end of the first but scored five runs on six singles, two walks and a North Carolina error.

Will Stewart and Tomas Frick each had an RBI for the Tar Heels (28-27).