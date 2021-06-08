June 8, 2021

  • 70°

Letter: Focus on race can have no positive outcome

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, June 8, 2021

A recent writer to the Post lamented how he had dropped a number of friends and even alienated some family members because they don’t embrace his view of “racism.” How sad!

While it’s true that we all have prejudices and every demographic has plenty of people who set a low standard for themselves, I, like most others, are sick of being told that we do or should hate each other because of our differences. My grandfather, who was wounded in World War II, told me several times, “Nobody wins a war — everybody loses.” Similarly, this focus on race — usually promoted by those with a financial or political motivation — can have no positive outcome. A more constructive approach is in 1 Peter 3:8, “Have unity of mind, sympathy, brotherly love, a tender heart, and a humble mind.”

To do otherwise helps accomplish the goal of those who seek to divide and destroy America from within.

— Tim Deal

Salisbury

Print Article

Comments

Local

2021 Salisbury Sculpture Show features 21 pieces across city

Local

County commissioners approve 2021-22 budget boosted by pandemic relief funding

Elections

Political Notebook: Rowan Board of Elections prepares for next ballot, filing in July

News

Fate of Rowan Express sealed after commissioners vote to discontinue the public transit service

Education

Faith academy will refurnish school, has hired most staff

Local

Firm’s development of city’s stormwater plan nearing end of second phase

Local

Man dead after reported drowning in High Rock Lake

Crime

Salisbury Police: Kannapolis man’s chase started when he sped past officer

China Grove

Runners return to downtown China Grove for annual 5K

Crime

Rowan County man faces charges for thefts, break-ins

Elections

Trump’s grievances cloud Republican agenda heading into 2022

News

Merck probing discovery of noose at North Carolina plant

Ask Us

Ask Us: Why are Salisbury utility bills sent to Atlanta?

Crime

Blotter: 19-year old facing sex offense charges

Nation/World

Normandy commemorates D-Day with small crowds, but big heart

BREAKING NEWS

One killed in early Sunday shooting

News

Can employers require, ask about COVID-19 vaccination status? Experts say ‘yes.’

Local

Rowan’s Arts and Ag Tour makes its pandemic return to farms, park, school

Local

June Jam bike rally brings motorcycle enthusiasts together in second year of resurgence

Local

County commissioners to hold public hearing for 2021-22 budget

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan County unemployment rate up to 5.7% in April

Faith

Granite Quarry proposes altering joint police agreement with Faith

Lifestyle

Price High School Class of 1961

Entertainment

Feature film ‘Reggie: A Millennial Depression Comedy’ to premiere at Meroney Theater Friday