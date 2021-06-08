June 8, 2021

Police: Man runs from breaking and entering call, crashes into tree

By Josh Bergeron

Published 10:01 am Tuesday, June 8, 2021

SALISBURY — A 28-year-old Salisbury man was hospitalized early Tuesday after his car struck a tree while he was trying to escape police, said Lt . Justin Crews.

Jermain Antonio Adams fled from the scene of a breaking and entering call in the 1100 block of South Fulton Street around 1:47 a.m. Tuesday, Crews said. A woman called 911 twice — once to say someone was trying to kick her door in and a second time to say the person successfully kicked her door in.

When a Salisbury Police officer arrived at the house, Adams allegedly fled, starting a chase on Fulton Street and Lincolnton Road.

After slowing down at an intersection, the police officer briefly lost sight of Adams’ vehicle, a 2017 Chevy Trax. The officer saw the vehicle again after it crashed into a tree on Millford Hills Road.

Adams was flown to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with serious injuries and will face criminal charges if he survives, Crews said.

