Salisbury man identified as murder victim
SALISBURY — A 42-year-old Salisbury man was killed Sunday in a shooting in the parking lot of Zion Hills Apartments.
Police on Tuesday identified Joey Eric Partlow as the victim in the shooting. Partlow suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene after police responded around 3:40 a.m. to a shots fired call.
Lt. Justin Crews said Partlow and the shooter weren’t strangers. Otherwise, police weren’t able to release more information.
