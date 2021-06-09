Blotter: Two charged with drug crimes, one served with outstanding warrant

SALISBURY — Two women and a man face criminal charges after a suspicious vehicle call Sunday at Love’s Travel Stop on Peeler Road.

McKenzie Faye Carter, 21, of Salisbury was charged with felony possession of heroin, felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Brianna Renae Beaver, 22, of Spencer was charged with felony possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Brandon Lee Lakey, 27, of Salisbury was served with an outstanding warrant for assault on a female.

All three were in a vehicle parked at a gas pump for an extended period of time on Sunday, said Maj. John Sifford of the Rowan Sheriff’s Office. Around 11:05 a.m. Sunday, a caller told authorities people in the vehicle had fallen asleep.

When the vehicle left the parking lot, two Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputies followed. Shortly after leaving the parking lot on Peeler Road, the vehicle containing the trio pulled to the side of the road with its hazard lights on.

Beaver, the driver, told deputies the vehicle was out of gas. She said the three were waiting for someone who planned to come to Love’s Travel Stop and purchase gas but grew impatient. Sheriff’s deputies requested a K-9 for a search around the exterior of the vehicle and conducted a search of the occupants. While they were outside of the vehicle, Beaver asked Carter for a cigarette. A deputy asked if he could look inside of the container, Carter agreed and the deputy found a plastic bag containing heroin, Sifford said.

After conducting a full search of the car, deputies found an empty hypodermic needles, more heroin, burnt tin foil and methamphetamine.

Beaver and Carter were booked into jail with a $2,000 bond. Lakey didn’t receive a bond.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Illegal dumping was reported Friday in the 2600 block of Old Wilkesboro Road in Salisbury.

• Old Carolina Brick on Friday reported fraud in the 600 block of North Long Street in Salisbury.

• Morgan Ridge Vineyard on Friday reported a burglary in the 400 block of John Morgan Road in Gold Hill.

• A man reported a larceny from a motor vehicle Friday in the 100 block of Valentine Court in Salisbury.

• A woman on Friday reported a larceny in the 300 block of Fox River Run in Salisbury.

• A man died from an overdose Friday in the 5800 block of Goldfish Road in China Grove.

• A woman overdosed Friday in the 200 block of Hard Rock Drive in Rockwell.

• Crawford’s Garage on Friday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 100 block of Rocky Hill Road in Salisbury.

• A man on Saturday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 2800 block of Old Union Church Road in Salisbury.

• A man on Saturday overdosed in the 200 block of Trexler Road in Salisbury.

• A man on Sunday reported a burglary in the 6200 block of Fish Pond Road in Salisbury.

• P&G Construction on Sunday reported a larceny in the 700 block of Hawkinstown Road in Salisbury.

• A woman reported her vehicle was stolen Sunday from the 500 block of East Ridge Road in Salisbury.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A woman on Friday reported vandalism in the 1200 block of Stanley Street.

• A juvenile reported an assault Friday in the 1600 block of Standish Street.

• Area Wide Protective Inc on Saturday reported vandalism in the 1400 block of Crosby Street.

• A man overdosed Saturday and was in the roadway in the 200 block of North Clay Street.

• A man on Sunday was robbed at gunpoint in the 500 block of East Innes Street.

• A man on Monday reported a firearm was stolen out of his vehicle in the 300 block of Majolica Road.

• One 9mm round was found on the ground in the 1600 block of Standish Street.