June 9, 2021

  • 72°

High school baseball: Tuesday roundup

By Post Sports

Published 3:59 am Wednesday, June 9, 2021

South’s Nathan Chrismon steals third base as Salisbury’s Will Webb takes the throw in last week’s game against Salisbury. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Staff report

Tuesday games …

LANDIS — South Rowan won 10-3 against Salisbury in a first round game in the Central Carolina Conference Tournament.

The third-seeded Raiders (10-3) scored in every inning.

Vance Honeycutt homered on the first pitch of the game for sixth-seeded Salisbury (5-7), his fourth of the season, and the Hornets went up 2-0 in the top of the first on an RBI single by Will Webb.

South broke a 2-all tie with a two-run third and scored three more in the fourth to break it open.

Jackson Deal pitched four innings for the win and got relief help from Jack Weaver and Colton Fisher.

Kaleb Burleyson took the loss. Chase Shoaf and Honeycutt pitched in relief.

Deal scored three runs for South. Jacob Ritchie and Ty Hubbard were other offensive leaders.

South advances to a semifinal game at second-seeded Oak Grove on Wednesday.

•••

WELCOME — Top-seeded North Davidson routed No. 8 West Davidson 14-0 in a first-round game played on Tuesday. The Black Knights will take on fourth-seeded Ledford Wednesday in the other CCC semifinal.

•••

A.L. Brown lost to Robinson 6-5 in a see-saw South Piedmont Conference regular-season game.

The Bulldogs (8-4, 8-3), who are in the playoff hunt, came from behind with a three-run sixth.

Isaiah Black tripled and homered for A.L. Brown (5-9, 5-7).

Jake Dameron had two triples for the Bulldogs.

•••

CONCORD — Christian Tucker pitched a one-hitter to lead Central Cabarrus to a 4-0 SPC win against West Cabarrus (1-12, 1-11).

The Vikings (7-4, 7-4) kept their playoff hopes alive.

•••

CONCORD – Cale Oehler pitched six innings and Tyler Zedalis homered as Cox Mill won 8-4 in SPC play against Concord (3-10, 2-10).

James Green was 3-for-3 for the Chargers (10-3, 8-3), who stayed in the playoff chase.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Print Article

Comments

Local

City aiming for adoption of revised local historic landmark status at July council meeting

High School

High school baseball: West beats Cougars in marathon

Sports

Panthers owner not looking at domed stadium

Local

East Rowan advances with 11-1 romp

Crime

Blotter: Two charged with drug crimes, one served with outstanding warrant

Local

Spencer adopts budget, new development ordinance

High School

Action from West-Carson thriller

Nation/World

US increasingly unlikely to meet Biden’s July 4 vax goal

Nation/World

Biden ends GOP infrastructure talks, starts new negotiations

News

NC Republicans finally agree on next year’s spending total

Sports

Hurricanes eliminated; reigning Stanley Cup champs set sights on repeat

Local

State audit finds $34 million in accounting errors at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

Crime

Man added to most wanted list after chase from Kannapolis to Charlotte

Crime

Salisbury man arrested for downloading child pornography

Crime

Police: Man runs from breaking and entering call, crashes into tree

Crime

Salisbury man identified as murder victim

Local

2021 Salisbury Sculpture Show features 21 pieces across city

Local

County commissioners approve 2021-22 budget boosted by pandemic relief funding

Elections

Political Notebook: Rowan Board of Elections prepares for next ballot, filing in July

News

Fate of Rowan Express sealed after commissioners vote to discontinue the public transit service

Education

Faith academy will refurnish school, has hired most staff

Local

Firm’s development of city’s stormwater plan nearing end of second phase

Local

Man dead after reported drowning in High Rock Lake

Crime

Salisbury Police: Kannapolis man’s chase started when he sped past officer