Hurley Elementary Honor Roll

A Honor Roll in the fourth quarter:

Third grade: Jaleigh Lewis.

Fourth grade: Keira Barrier, Da’Vieon Borders, Charleigh Fidler, Gavin Horne, Evelyn Perez-Aragon, Cooper Price and Lilah Singleton.

Fifth grade: Calla Mowery and Aiden Peek.

AB Honor Roll in the fourth quarter:

Third grade: Gabriel Aguirre Rodriguez, Pharrell Borders, Noah Bostic, Jeffrey Brady, Corderion Brown, Nevaeh Brown, Lauryn Bruce, Karla Calderon, Erick Carrillo, Jesse Castro, Ariana Cruz Vaquis, Adrian Garcia, Doutzen Garrido Juarez, Josephine Gaukstern, Nicholi Gilbert, Brayden Goodman, Sa’Rai Imes-Carter, Manigbeh Jabateh, Kevin Martinez Alba, Jalen McClary, Taleigha McNeely, Itzel Montalban Robledo, Zahir Olmedo Chavez, Demian Perez Flores, Ava Schneider,

Abubakar Sheriff, Samantha Sloop, Jordyn Spruill, Kamryn Warren, Tariq Whisonant, Jaylen Wilson and Everett Yates.

Fourth grade: Lillian Beck, Kently Dodson, Riley Everidge, Xavier Fraizer, Alexia Gow, Tyler Gow, Titan Gray, Deborah Grissom, Dayquan Henry, Vamusa Jabateh, Adriana Jaramillo, Demetrius Lewis, Jackson Moon, Luke Nersinger, Kenny Ortiz Herrera, Dyllion Steele and McKenzie Wilkerson.

Fifth grade: Heaven Blackwell, Elizabeth Brown, Ellie Carrillo Cuevas, Terrell Chandler, Leland Grinstead, Zoe Miller, Micheal Nersinger, Cheyenne Owens, William Serrano Trinh, Jereline Sumo, Keyleigh Wicks and Benjamin Woodward.

Millbridge Elementary Fourth Quarter Honor Roll

All A Honor Roll:

Third grade: Maggie Baker, Cooper Miller, Parker Whaley, Kelsey Sloop, Jude Mullis, Molly Sides, Peyton Branham, Claire Wells, Sawyer Wells, Halle Fox, Molly Hale, Adaline Moore, Chipper Rohletter, Hudson Sechler and Brody Linker.

Fourth grade: Luke Bame, Claire Bober, Hope Bostian, Lila Canup, Peyton Cheek, Addison Farmer, Kenzie Hallman, Coen Overby, Noah Young, Zoe Atwell, Camerson Davis, Brissa Guevara Hernandez, Makayla Bryant, Bralynn McElligott and Emory Stewart.

Fifth grade: James Moore, Kierra Shulenburger, Trexler Yon, Jack Baker, Carson Raper, Ava Robbins, Lily Stallings, Hayden Vail, Kaitty Benitez-Ortiz, Allison Landaverde, Andrea Muravska, Kamryn Sigmon, Maddox Houghton, Hope Julian, Ashley Shell and Allie Toler.

AB Honor Roll:

Third grade: Brielle Breitwieser, Harlie Bryant, Annabelle Christy, Cooper Covington, Harper Deal, Aubrey Gray, Troy Krieg, Bryce Mattern, Ava Nail, Ali Robbins, Bristol Wirz, Brooklyn Wirz, Evelyn Barrera, Allison Ferguson, Estella Escobedo, Kevin Alvarez, Braxton Beaver, Ben Dayvault, Lilly Gariepy, Carter Grindstaff, Zane HInson, Abigail Kluttz, James Markle, Skyler Mullis, Kaden Andrews, Bayley Carter, Carsyn Wilhelm, Jaxon Maykrantz and Ezekiel Macklin.

Fourth grade: Delaney Beaver, Adalyn Bostian-Petrea, Brantley Deal, Milli Fagan, Jack Funes, Matthew Hamilton, Emma Houghton, Tucker Newberry, Samierra Macklin, Bryson Bostian, Ava Hainor, Kai Pittarelli, Brody Richardson, McKenlyn Sanders, Tyler Thompson, Abby Anderson, Emily Burch, Noelle Castillo Hernandez, Sloane Lipe, Evan Lopez Dominguez, Mayrin Munoz Lazaro, Malachi Perry, Paul Thurber, Bailey Tucker, Jose Pacheco Cruz and Joshua Murray.

Fifth grade: Faith HInkle, Kaylee Stamey, Kevin Medina-Velasco, Melody Bailey, Lilliah Craig, Ryan Branham, Jeremy Haney, Liam Rohletter, Aubrey Wright, Patrick Baker, Zayne Beaston, Kheanne Boger, Hayden Poteat, Sophie Sides, Lily Brown, Stella Lipe, Jacob McClure, Brayden Miller, Isabella Miller, Giovanni Morales, Dalton Mullis and Adriana Russell.

Collegiate Honors

James Christopher Seth Cauble, of Kannapolis, graduated from Belmont Abbey College. Cauble was awarded a bachelor degree in business management with a minor in marketing. He was a Thomas More Scholar, a member of the Conference Carolina Presidential Honor Roll for baseball and graduated summa cum laude.