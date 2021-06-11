62-year-old man killed in Wednesday murder

SALISBURY — Police have identified a 62-year-old man as the victim in a Grace Street murder on Wednesday.

Bobby Eugene Simpson was found dead at a house in the 700 block of Grace Street. Police say he was squatting in, or occupying, the otherwise abandoned house.

Lt. Justin Crews said police are working leads in the case and continuing to investigate it as a homicide.

Crews said other information couldn’t be released.

He said Wednesday’s murder is not connected to one that occurred Sunday in the parking lot of Zion Hills Apartments off of Brenner Avenue. In the earlier incident, 42-year-old Joey Eric Partlow was shot and killed.

People with information about either murder can contact Salisbury Police at (704) 638-5333 or call Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips also may be submitted online at tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org.