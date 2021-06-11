June 11, 2021

  • 82°
Salisbury Post file photo - Assistant District Attorney Tim Gould (left) in 2017 shows Rowan County Sheriff's Detective Carl Dangerfield a pawn shop receipt during testimony in the trial of Jeff Steen.

Gov. Roy Cooper appoints new Rowan County Superior Court judge

By Ben Stansell

Published 4:34 pm Friday, June 11, 2021

SALISBURY — Gov. Roy Cooper announced Friday that Rowan County Assistant District Attorney Timothy Gould will serve as a Superior Court judge for Judicial District 19C, filling the seat vacated by Anna Mills Wagoner.

Wagoner retired last month and was awarded the Friend of the Court award by N.C. Chief Justice Paul Newby.

Gould has served as an assistant district attorney for the Rowan County District Attorney’s office since 2009. Prior to that, he was an assistant district attorney for the 25th prosecutorial district and an assistant district attorney for the Durham County District Attorney’s Office. Gould earned his bachelor’s degree from Appalachian State and his law degree from Duke University.

Wagoner’s retirement from Superior Court was a result of North Carolina statute 7A-4.20, which sets the age for retirement for judges at 72. Cooper has been faced with appointing many judges across the state recently as a result of the rule.

Gould will serve out the remaining time on Wagoner’s term and will have to stand for election in the next cycle, which is 2022, if he wants to keep the position. The superior court judge position has an eight-year term.

Gould was one of two judges appointed by Cooper on Friday. The other was Cull Jordan III, who will serve as a district court judge in Cumberland County.

“These new judges are leaders in their district and bring years of experience to the courts,” Cooper said in a news release. “I am confident they will serve the people with dedication and honor.”

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Other than church, when was the last time you attended an event with more than 50 people in one place?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE

Local

Gov. Roy Cooper appoints new Rowan County Superior Court judge

BREAKING NEWS

Sheriff’s Office: Gold Hill woman likely killed during break-in

BREAKING NEWS

Fatal car crash turns into homicide investigation

Crime

62-year-old man killed in Wednesday murder

Business

Solar farm plans in Gold Hill met by resident concerns

High School

High school tennis: Salisbury’s Campion/Wymbs, Carson’s Perry/Conrad claim doubles titles

Local

Quotes of the week

Health

Local lawmakers weigh in on state budget process, potential for Medicaid expansion

Local

Salisbury-Rowan NAACP President Gemale Black discusses meeting with Department of Justice, calls for action

Education

School staff members to receive payments from unprecedented RSS bonus package June 23

Nation/World

Senators eye $579 billion in new infrastructure spending as part of $1 trillion plan

News

Veto likely for state bill on abortion limits

Coronavirus

Wealthiest nations expected to pledge 1B vaccine doses for world

High School

High school baseball: Raiders win first conference tourney in 18 years

News

North Carolina Senate gives final OK to $2B tax-cut plan

Education

Gov. Cooper visits Knox Middle School teacher, gives TikTok a try

Coronavirus

Salisbury Police officer dies after contracting COVID-19

Education

NC to give out $1 million each to 4 vaccinated residents

Crime

Blotter: Man faces drug charges after being found asleep near dumpster

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools approves $3.3 million in bonuses for staff

Gold Hill

Company proposing major solar project in Gold Hill to host community meeting

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools welcomes Chewy with art exhibition in Spencer

Education

Salisbury-Rowan PFLAG awards scholarships

Education

Education briefs: Rowan County Literacy Council adds volunteers