High school tennis: Salisbury’s Campion/Wymbs, Carson’s Perry/Conrad claim doubles titles

Staff report

LEXINGTON — Salisbury’s tennis doubles team of Abby Campion/Millie Wymbs won the Central Carolina Conference championship.

They beat teammates Lillie Rusher/Meredith Burton in the final.

Both SHS doubles teams advanced to next week’s 2A Midwest Regional that will be hosted by Salisbury on June 18-19.

Salisbury’s Abbey Lawson placed third in singles to qualify for the regional.

•••

TROUTMAN — Carson’s doubles team of Carleigh Perry/Lindsey Conrad won the North Piedmont Conference championship.

West Rowan’s Lacy Waggoner was runner-up in singles in the conference tournament.

The Carson duo and Waggoner will compete next in the 3A Midwest Regional at Concord’s Les Myers Park on June 18-19.

Carson’s Colbie Perry reached the NPC semifinals in singles and Carson’s Riley Isley/Alison Sloop doubles team also reached the semifinals.