June 11, 2021

  • 72°

High school track and field: North is back in championship mode

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Friday, June 11, 2021

Staff report

SPENCER — There’s been a resurgence in track and field at North Rowan.

It’s a legendary program that has produced 11 state champion boys teams outdoors, as well as four girls team champions.

The last state title for the girls was in 2010, while the last triumph at the state level for the boys came in 2012.

Aaron Young, a thrower back in the Cavaliers’ glory days under coach Robert Steele, still holds the sweet memory of taking the 2003 2A state title.

Young came home to North Rowan two years ago. He assists in football and is head coach of the track program for boys and girls.

“These are hard-working kids,” Young said. “I’m sure they’ve inspired me more than I’ve inspired them.”

Both North Rowan teams won 1A Yadkin Valley Conference Tournament champions earlier this week.

The girls team is keyed by freshmen Aniya Brown, Tai’lah Ward and Brittany Ellis.

“Those three are regional qualifiers in multiple events,” Young said. “They’re pretty top-notch.  We’re talking about very talented kids.”

In the YVC Championships, Ward won the 100, placed second in the long jump and 100 hurdles and was third in the 300 hurdles. Brown won the 200 and both hurdling events and was second in the triple jump. Ellis won the shot put and the discus.

While the girls team is paced by freshmen, the boys team has a blend of  youth and experience and has considerable depth in the dashes and jumps.

Hurdlers Tyshaun Pratt and Tsion Delaney have posted the best times in 1A this season.

Pratt also excels in the long jump.

Kendrell Goodes is a regional qualifier in the long jump and high jump. Goodes has high-jumped 6 feet, 6 inches, tied for the best mark in 1A.

Sprinters Devin Kendall, Amari McArthur and Kemon O’Kelly are always threats to go 1-2-3.

“McArthur and O’Kelly are young guys who can be about as good as they want to be,” Young said.

North has enough sprint depth that is has qualified for the regional in the 4×100 and 4×200.

Both relatively small North teams placed third in the Rowan County Championships, mostly because of a lack of distance people, but Young liked the way his teams competed.

“For some of the kids, it was the first time they’d competed in front of a big crowd,” he said. “We didn’t back down from anyone. We ran hard. I thought we rose to the occasion pretty well.”

North is preparing now for the 1A Midwest Regional that will be held at Davie County on June 18.

That’s the last stepping stone before state competition at North Carolina A&T.

“We’re looking good and feeling good,” Young said. “The hope is to make an impact.”

•••

North Piedmont Conference qualifiers will compete in the 3A West Regional at TC Roberson in the Asheville area on June 18.

Central Carolina Conference qualifiers will compete in the 2A Midwest Regional at Surry Central on June 19.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Print Article

Comments

Business

Solar farm plans in Gold Hill met by resident concerns

High School

High school tennis: Salisbury’s Campion/Wymbs, Carson’s Perry/Conrad claim doubles titles

Local

Quotes of the week

Health

Local lawmakers weigh in on state budget process, potential for Medicaid expansion

Local

Salisbury-Rowan NAACP President Gemale Black discusses meeting with Department of Justice, calls for action

Nation/World

Senators eye $579 billion in new infrastructure spending as part of $1 trillion plan

Education

School staff members to receive payments from unprecedented RSS bonus package June 23

News

Veto likely for state bill on abortion limits

Coronavirus

Wealthiest nations expected to pledge 1B vaccine doses for world

High School

High school baseball: Raiders win first conference tourney in 18 years

News

North Carolina Senate gives final OK to $2B tax-cut plan

Education

Gov. Cooper visits Knox Middle School teacher, gives TikTok a try

Coronavirus

Salisbury Police officer dies after contracting COVID-19

Education

NC to give out $1 million each to 4 vaccinated residents

Crime

Blotter: Man faces drug charges after being found asleep near dumpster

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools approves $3.3 million in bonuses for staff

Gold Hill

Company proposing major solar project in Gold Hill to host community meeting

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools welcomes Chewy with art exhibition in Spencer

Education

Salisbury-Rowan PFLAG awards scholarships

Education

Education briefs: Rowan County Literacy Council adds volunteers

High School

High school baseball: Mustangs breeze past West behind Hunter to claim NPC title

Education

Squids, drones and boats, oh my! Students put brainpower to work during STEM Camp

China Grove

Two incumbents undecided, one ready to run for reelection to China Grove Town Council

Education

Median income change opens state-funded pre-K to more families