June 11, 2021

  • 73°

North Carolina Senate gives final OK to $2B tax-cut plan

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Friday, June 11, 2021

RALEIGH (AP) — Legislation that includes more than $2 billion in tax reductions over the next two years and the phaseout of North Carolina’s corporate income tax by 2028 received bipartisan approval again in the Senate on Thursday.

The Republican-authored measure, which also would send up to $1 billion in federal COVID-19 recovery aid to hundreds of thousands businesses and nonprofits, already received the Senate’s initial OK on Wednesday. Seven Democrats joined all Republicans present in voting 34-13 for the bill on Thursday.

The bill now heads to the House, where action isn’t expected. Rather, the Senate will insert the package in its state government budget plan later this month and negotiate it with the House after that chamber approves a competing tax and spending proposal.

The Senate plan would reduce the individual income tax rate of 5.25% to 4.99% next year, and increase the amount of income not subject to taxes for all filers by increasing the standard and per-child deductions. The corporate rate — currently the lowest among those states that have such a tax at 2.5% — would start falling in 2024.

Democrats opposing the bill say it would give tax breaks to out-of-state corporations and high wage-earners that don’t need them.

Print Article

Comments

Education

School staff members to receive payments from unprecedented RSS bonus package June 23

Coronavirus

Wealthiest nations expected to pledge 1B vaccine doses for world

News

North Carolina Senate gives final OK to $2B tax-cut plan

Education

Gov. Cooper visits Knox Middle School teacher, gives TikTok a try

Coronavirus

Salisbury Police officer dies after contracting COVID-19

Education

NC to give out $1 million each to 4 vaccinated residents

Crime

Blotter: Man faces drug charges after being found asleep near dumpster

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools approves $3.3 million in bonuses for staff

Gold Hill

Company proposing major solar project in Gold Hill to host community meeting

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools welcomes Chewy with art exhibition in Spencer

Education

Salisbury-Rowan PFLAG awards scholarships

Education

Education briefs: Rowan County Literacy Council adds volunteers

High School

High school baseball: Mustangs breeze past West behind Hunter to claim NPC title

Education

Squids, drones and boats, oh my! Students put brainpower to work during STEM Camp

China Grove

Two incumbents undecided, one ready to run for reelection to China Grove Town Council

Education

Median income change opens state-funded pre-K to more families

Local

Spencer Fire Department replacing equipment after lightning strike

Local

New child care center planned near downtown on West Innes Street

Education

Shoutouts

News

NC Senate’s tax-cut plan gets initial approval by chamber

News

Bill moving up absentee deadline in NC clears Senate panel

~ NO PAYWALL

Man found dead on Grace Street in Salisbury

Local

One dead after Saw Road crash

Crime

Man charged for breaking into schools in Kannapolis