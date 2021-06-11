June 11, 2021

Quotes of the week

By Post Opinion

Published 12:00 am Friday, June 11, 2021

“A solar farm is not what you want to see in an area that is historically designed for tourism.”

— Vivian Hopkins, vice president of the Historic Gold Hill and Mines Foundation on plans for a solar farm on a 550-acre parcel   

Thank goodness for insurance.

— Sharon Hovis, member of Spencer’s Board of Alderman discussing damage from a lightning strike at the fire department

“I want to be something big someday in politics, so I needed to start somewhere. City council seemed to be a good little start, but sadly I can’t run now.”

— Hunter Casper, who was going to run China Grove Town Council but hasn’t reached the age 21 requirement

“We’re trying to broaden who might be eligible for landmark status. But it is still kind of a difficult process to go through.”

— Hannah Jacobson, Salisbury planning director on changes to the city’s  landmark status under the Land Development Ordinance

“I get in my head sometimes and try to throw too hard. The way out is to throw it right down the middle.”

— Chance Mako, East Rowan pitcher who led the way in a North Piedmont Conference baseball tournament victory over North Iredell

“A number of farms that are not normally open to the public have opened up their gates and are letting people in to see how hard they worked to put food on our table this last year.”

— Elaine Spalding, president of Chamber of Commerce at the Arts and Ag Farm Tour

“I would encourage you to rework the cost to take into account the time before the nine months. For Pete’s sake, no one went anywhere for the past nine months because they were told not to.”

— Connie Byrne, Kannapolis resident who spoke against the county discontinuing the Rowan Express transportation service

“Allison has still got a happiness about her that people admire and she’ll still tell you that she’s blessed. She’s headed into the real world now, and she’s going to be an awesome addition to it.”

— Jimmy Greene, West softball coach detailing how Allison Ennis came back from two major injuries to win the new countywide ‘Dr. Christopher Wayne McNeil Award for Courage’

