Teacher accused of assaulting at-risk teen at New London military-style school

ALBEMARLE (AP) — An assistant instructor at a military-style school for at-risk teens is accused of sexually assaulting a student in her dorm room, the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office said.

Cody Lee Eudy, 28, was arrested on May 30 and charged with second-degree forcible sex offense and sexual acts with a student, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Stanly County Sheriff Jeff Crisco said the charges stem from an incident at the Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy in New London on May 29. Crisco said it occurred on a night when no female staff members were on duty. He said deputies were called to the academy on May 30 and spoke with the victim and then called for a detective, The detective spoke with Eudy, who cooperated and was charged, the sheriff said.

The story was first reported by the Stanly News & Press.

The Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy is a quasi-military style program for at-risk teens 16 to 18 years old and sponsored by the North Carolina National Guard as part of the National Guard Youth Challenge Program, the academy’s website says.

Eudy is jailed on a $100,000 bond. Christopher Purkey, the attorney representing Eudy, declined comment on Friday.