Gene Seaford gets fifth career ace at age 90

Salisbury golfer Gene Seaford, 90, recorded his fifth career hole-in-one Friday. He aced No. 12 at McCanless Golf Course from the red tees at 110 yards using a pitching wedge. It was the second time he has aced that hole. He also added three birdies to his scorecard on the back nine with his eagle. He was playing with the ‘Quarter Group’ of Kris Hokanson, Terrol Kendall, and Wayne Walser.