June 13, 2021

  • 72°
Carl Blankenship/Salisbury Post - Rowan-Salisbury Schools Superintendent Tony Watlington speaking at Knox.

My turn, Tony Watlington: Creating a bright future for Rowan-Salisbury students

By Post Opinion

Published 12:20 am Sunday, June 13, 2021

By Tony Watlington

Since I was sworn in as Rowan-Salisbury Schools’ superintendent this January, my priority has been listening to our students, teachers and families about what success for our schools and community looks like to develop a new five-year district strategic plan. Although managing this pandemic was, and remains, critical, it is also important to plan for a bright future for our students.

One student’s story stuck with me. Clara Brown, one of our co-valedictorians from Salisbury High School, has attended RSS for all 13 years. And it was in her first year of school, in Mrs. Wineka’s kindergarten class at Koontz Elementary, when she discovered that being a teacher was her “dream career.” This fall, she’s headed to the University of Wisconsin-Madison to major in elementary education and become a middle school teacher at a public school, making her dream come true.

And she has a very specific vision for what kind of teacher she wants to be. She was influenced by Melanie Burton, her math teacher at Salisbury High School, who made an effort to speak the language that connected with all students, helping them love math. Clara says, “I grew up truly loving school, and my school system loved me back. I came from a very supportive family. But as a teacher, I want to flip that script and give every student equal opportunity to achieve.”

I am so inspired by the dreams and ambitions of our students who want to make the future a brighter place. At our recent graduations, 1,460 of RSS students like Clara received their high school diplomas.

I love this time of year because it is filled with hope and promise. I’m excited our seniors are off to great careers, colleges and to serve our country because I know they are embarking on their journey with all the right tools to succeed. They haven’t just mastered the basics in English, math, science and social studies. Our skilled educators have taught them how to think critically by solving real-world challenges, developing skills like communication and collaboration they need to thrive as adults. With this foundation, I know they will go on to do great things and make their community, teachers and families proud.

This is a great time for RSS to both celebrate our students who are taking the next step in their lives and to plan how we can best support our incoming students this fall. My most important task right now is building a five-year strategic plan that will make RSS the best district in the state, not just for some students, but for all of our students.

Our students walk through our doors on the first day of school with endless possibilities. My commitment to this community is to empower our amazing educators and give them the tools to personalize learning to fit individual student needs.

Since we are the only Renewal school system in the state, our teachers and principals have the flexibility they need to modify curricula, budgets, hiring, staffing and schedules to ensure that every day, every child discovers and achieves the extraordinary.

As I look to the next school year, I am proud to serve as the superintendent of the Rowan- Salisbury School System, where our students experience the power of a transformative and engaging learning opportunity every day. RSS has extraordinary students who excel in every area and I look forward to us working together to achieve extraordinary outcomes for all.

Watlington is superintendent of Rowan-Salisbury Schools.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Other than church, when was the last time you attended an event with more than 50 people in one place?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE

BREAKING NEWS

One killed, two others shot on South Jackson Street in Salisbury

Crime

State examining Davidson County emergency alert received in Rowan, other counties

Local

Cleveland Rodeo packs house for 10th year

News

Salisbury’s Jacques Belliveau talks mental health, filming during premiere of ‘Reggie: A Millennial Depression Comedy’

News

Sen. Ford backs new set of election-related bills

Business

Downtown Salisbury bullish on potential for more residential space

Business

Biz Roundup: Wine about Winter set for June 18

Business

Local artists draw in adventurous travelers with eclectic Airbnb rental downtown

Education

Commissioners discussing reviving joint capital project committee with school board

Business

Beech-Nut Stage One cereal recalled

Lifestyle

‘All Critters Big and Small’ program coming to library

Kannapolis

Area Sports Briefs: Former A.L. Brown standout Cambrea Sturgis wins two sprint events

Education

RSS administration to recommend return to five-day school week

College

Baseball notebook: Wingate wins national championship; high schools set sights on playoffs

Local

Gene Seaford gets fifth career ace at age 90

Education

Livingstone seeking nominees for inaugural ‘Forty Under 40’ Society

Business

‘Stopping that cycle’: Edman named director of Prevent Child Abuse Rowan

Nation/World

Biden urges G-7 leaders to call out and compete with China

Nation/World

Rash of mass shootings stirs US fears heading into summer

Landis

Landis town staff, Duke Energy work through the night to fix major power outage

College

College baseball: Top-seeded Arkansas routs NC State 21-2

Crime

Teacher accused of assaulting at-risk teen at New London military-style school

Education

NC court: Students can use constitution to fight bullying

Coronavirus

Vaccine surplus grows as expiration dates loom