June 14, 2021

Blotter: June 14

By Josh Bergeron

Published 6:08 pm Monday, June 14, 2021

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A juvenile overdosed Friday in the 7700 block of Woodleaf Road in Woodleaf.

• A man on Friday reported fraud in the 1500 block of North Main Street in China Grove.

• A man on Friday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 1800 block of Cannon Street in Rockwell.

• A woman reported a larceny Friday in the 800 block of Daugherty Road in China Grove.

• A man on Friday reported a forged check in the in the 100 block of Dockside Drive in Salisbury.

• A sexual assault was reported Friday in the 500 block of Greenfield Road in China Grove.

• A man reported a stolen license plate in the 7400 block of Spring Acres Drive in Kannapolis.

• A man reported vandalism Friday in the 1100 block of Peeler Road in Salisbury.

• A person reported a sexual assault Friday in the 1300 block of Oliver Road.

• The Rowan Sheriff’s Office on Friday seized a weapon in the 400 block of Fishermans Lane in Salisbury in accordance with N.C. General Statue 50B-3.1, which allows for guns to be taken if the person’s behavior meets certain conditions.

• A truck was reported stolen Saturday in the 700 block of Briggs Road in Salisbury.

• Dorsett Chapel UCC reported property damage in the 1280 block of Hollywood Drive in Spencer.

• A man reported a burglary Saturday in the 1200 block of Country Garden Lane in Salisbury.

• A man reported a burglary Saturday in the 1100 block of Country Garden Lane in Salisbury.

• A woman overdosed Saturday in the 300 block of Leach Road in Salisbury.

• A nurse at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte on Saturday reported to the Rowan Sheriff’s Office a child was born with narcotics in its system.

• A man on Saturday reported the larceny of a motor vehicle in the 100 block of Crystal Creek Drive in China Grove.

• A woman overdosed in the 8200 block of Unity Church Road in Kannapolis.

• A man overdosed in the 100 block of Maidstone Drive in Salisbury.

• An overdose was reported Sunday in the 8100 block of Freeze Road in Kannapolis.

• A domestic disturbance was reported Sunday in the 5100 block of Mount Hope Church Road.

• A man reported a burglary Sunday in the 6300 block of U.S. 601 in Salisbury.

• Dicks Sporting Goods on Sunday reported shoplifting in the 100 block of Tingle Drive in Salisbury.

• A man violated a domestic protection order in the 900 block of John Miller Road in Rockwell.

• A Rockwell woman on Sunday reported stolen credit cards that had been returned and fraudulent transactions.

• A woman told Rowan Sheriff’s Office deputies Monday that her sister assaulted her child in the 100 block of Maria Lane in Woodleaf.

• Crystal Leigh Warren, 40, was charged Friday with possessing a controlled substance in jail.

• Tanner Anthony Morton, 20, was charged Friday with possessing a stolen vehicle. Robert Earl Figley, 30, was charged Sunday with assault by pointing a gun.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• Sheetz on Friday reported embezzlement by an employee in the 1500 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• A man on Friday reported motor vehicle break-ins in the 1000 block of Confederate Avenue in Salisbury.

• A woman on Friday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle on Sumter Court in Salisbury.

• Walmart on Friday reported two larcenies in the 300 block of South Arlington Street in Salisbury.

• A woman on Friday reported a firearm was stolen from a vehicle in the 600 block of Linn Lane in Salisbury.

• Walgreens on Friday reported a counterfeit bill in the 700 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• A man on Saturday reported a person intentionally damaged  his tired in the 500 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• A man on Sunday reported a burglary in the 300 block of Foster Lane in Salisbury.

• A man on Sunday overdosed in the 300 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

• Animal cruelty was reported Sunday in the 1200 block of Mirror Park Drive.

• Domestic assault was reported Monday in the 1600 block of Standish Street.

