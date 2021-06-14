June 14, 2021

Timothy Morton

Blotter: Man faces litany of charges for fleeing sheriff’s deputies

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:00 am Monday, June 14, 2021

SALISBURY – A Mooresville man was arrested Friday on a litany of charges after allegedly attempting to flee from a Rowan County Sheriff’s deputies while they were investigating a homicide.

Tanner Anthony Morton, 20, was charged with two counts of felony possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession of a stolen firearm, felony possession of a gun with an altered serial number, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, felony fleeing to elude and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Morton also was cited for reckless driving, driving while license revoked, driving the wrong way on a dual-lane road, failure to yield to a stop sign or flashing red light, non-functional tail lights and speeding.

Warrants for Morton’s arrest say he fled from a sheriff’s office sergeant and detective while they were investigating a crime. Morton’s vehicle allegedly reached 105 mph, drove in the opposite lane on Julian Road in Salisbury and did not stop at a stop sign on Ed Weaver and Leach Roads.

Morton was allegedly found in possession of a stolen AR-15 rifle and a Diamondback handgun with the serial number removed, a truck reported stolen in Stanly County in April and a glass pipe with burned residue.

Morton was placed in Rowan County Detention Center with a $100,000 bond.

In other warrants:

• Arnie Preston Rabon, 32, of Salisbury was charged with felony conspiracy on Saturday. Rabon allegedly conspired to steal vehicle parts from more than one victim by cutting catalytic converters out of vehicles.

• Megan Leigh Payseur, 41, of Gastonia was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine on Saturday.

• Stephen Eugene Bracken, 29, of Salisbury was charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm, felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia on Sunday.

Bracken allegedly hid in a closet on Sunday while a Rowan County Sheriff deputy was attempting to serve a warrant Friday for the drug offenses. When arrested, Bracken was found in possession of a stolen .380 handgun.

