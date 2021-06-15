June 15, 2021

  • 75°

68-year-old woman identified as Jackson Street murder victim

By Josh Bergeron

Published 9:28 am Tuesday, June 15, 2021

SALISBURY — A 68-year-old woman was killed Sunday in a shooting in the Chestnut Hills neighborhood, according to Salisbury Police.

Sinatra Juan Jackson was shot and pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting in the 800 block of South Jackson Street. Two other people were shot in the leg and treated and released from Rowan Medical Center.

Police declined to release further information about the incident Tuesday, only saying the incident that led to Jackson’s death was not random.

Jackson’s murder was the latest in a string of deadly incidents in Salisbury and Rowan County, with three people shot and killed in Salisbury in a week’s time. A man last week was killed in a single-vehicle crash that turned into a homicide on Saw Road in Enochville. A Gold Hill woman also was killed last week in a robbery.

Lt. Justin Crews of the Salisbury Police Department said the Salisbury shootings are not connected to one another.

People with information about Jackson’s murder can contact the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips may be submitted online at tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Other than church, when was the last time you attended an event with more than 50 people in one place?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE

Crime

68-year-old woman identified as Jackson Street murder victim

Crime

Man arrested in Jacksonville for Salisbury murder

Local

Rowan-Salisbury Schools finalizes normal, five-day schedule for fall

Local

Council to vote on budget, consider permit for child care center near downtown

Landis

Landis adopts budget with reduction in residential electric rates, no tax increases

Local

Political Notebook: Budd campaign touts boost in voter support after Trump endorsement

Local

Seventh Dragon Boat Festival scheduled July 24

News

NC rights groups say GOP bills impede voting access

Local

Sgt. Shane Karriker’s funeral procession travels through downtown Salisbury

Crime

Blotter: June 14

Ask Us

Ask Us: When will front entrance to courthouse reopen?

Coronavirus

As COVID-19 cases wane, vaccine-lagging areas still at risk

Crime

Blotter: Man faces litany of charges for fleeing sheriff’s deputies

Granite Quarry

‘Race to the Dan’ brings Revolutionary War back to Rowan

Local

‘Unity in the Community’ event brings together Salisbury Police, NAACP

Crime

One killed, two others shot on South Jackson Street in Salisbury

Crime

State examining Davidson County emergency alert received in Rowan, other counties

Local

Cleveland Rodeo packs house for 10th year

News

Salisbury’s Jacques Belliveau talks mental health, filming during premiere of ‘Reggie: A Millennial Depression Comedy’

News

Sen. Ford backs new set of election-related bills

Business

Downtown Salisbury bullish on potential for more residential space

Business

Biz Roundup: Wine about Winter set for June 18

Business

Local artists draw in adventurous travelers with eclectic Airbnb rental downtown

Education

Commissioners discussing reviving joint capital project committee with school board