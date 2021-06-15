June 15, 2021

  • 82°
Christian Blake Worthy

Blotter: Gold Hill man charged with statutory rape

By Staff Report

Published 1:58 pm Tuesday, June 15, 2021

SALISBURY — A Gold Hill man was charged Monday with raping a teenager.

Christian Blake Worthy, 20, faces a single charge of statutory rape of a child 15 or younger. An arrest warrant list the offense date as being between March 2020 and March 2021, which is when the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office learned of the incident.

The warrant states the victim was between 12 and 15 years old at the time of the incident.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Rushco on Monday reported a larceny in the 1100 block of Long Ferry Road in Salisbury.

• Joshua Eddie Lee Mays, 35, was charged Monday with fighting.

• Kya Siera Davis-Young was charged Monday with assaulting a law enforcement officer.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• Rue21 on Monday reported a larceny in the 300 block Faith Road.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Other than church, when was the last time you attended an event with more than 50 people in one place?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE

Crime

Blotter: Gold Hill man charged with statutory rape

Crime

Man charged with killing 28-year-old found dead in crashed car

Crime

68-year-old woman identified as Jackson Street murder victim

Crime

Man arrested in Jacksonville for Salisbury murder

Local

Rowan-Salisbury Schools finalizes normal, five-day schedule for fall

Local

Council to vote on budget, consider permit for child care center near downtown

Landis

Landis adopts budget with reduction in residential electric rates, no tax increases

Local

Political Notebook: Budd campaign touts boost in voter support after Trump endorsement

Local

Seventh Dragon Boat Festival scheduled July 24

News

NC rights groups say GOP bills impede voting access

Local

Sgt. Shane Karriker’s funeral procession travels through downtown Salisbury

Crime

Blotter: June 14

Ask Us

Ask Us: When will front entrance to courthouse reopen?

Coronavirus

As COVID-19 cases wane, vaccine-lagging areas still at risk

Crime

Blotter: Man faces litany of charges for fleeing sheriff’s deputies

Granite Quarry

‘Race to the Dan’ brings Revolutionary War back to Rowan

Local

‘Unity in the Community’ event brings together Salisbury Police, NAACP

Crime

One killed, two others shot on South Jackson Street in Salisbury

Crime

State examining Davidson County emergency alert received in Rowan, other counties

Local

Cleveland Rodeo packs house for 10th year

News

Salisbury’s Jacques Belliveau talks mental health, filming during premiere of ‘Reggie: A Millennial Depression Comedy’

News

Sen. Ford backs new set of election-related bills

Business

Downtown Salisbury bullish on potential for more residential space

Business

Biz Roundup: Wine about Winter set for June 18