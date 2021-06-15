Letter: No rigged election next time

Trump has formed a new political party called the “Repugnantian Party.” He has assumed the lead of this new group and will name Mark Meadows as his running mate. Mike Pence will be ambassador to Russia. Their motto: “Make America Gag Again.” With the enactment of new voting laws, this election will not be rigged, as Trump declared in both 2016 and 2020.

— W.L. Poole

Salisbury