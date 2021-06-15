Letter: Questions about ‘losted’ letter

The English language, with all its irregularities, is the most difficult one to learn, they say. Kudos to those who have good command of our native tongue.

As I read the letter to the editor titled “Has our country become ‘losted,’” I failed to grasp its meaning, or point. Was it to bemoan the fact that someone failed to conjugate a verb correctly? Or perhaps to brand someone who drove a tagless, beat up sedan an illiterate? The assumption was made that the driver is at least 16 years of age, as are most juniors in high school, and that junior thinks “losted” is a word. Rarely do assumptions turn into fact.

What connects the misused word “losted” with hating America as stated in the next paragraph? After lamenting the demise of America’s education system, (and was the car owner educated in America?), the writer segues into hatred, madness and bigotry of our current culture. Is there a connection between a poor speller and a madman?

Again I missed a point: “Maybe if these haters had a solution, I’d come around.” Come around to what? Something haters had a hand in solving?

I do agree with the last part of the letter: There is a need for all of us to realize what is important in our lives so we won’t be “losted.” And in my opinion, what is important?

• Realizing it is and always has been, an imperfect world.

• To know there is diversity in people and cultures. One size doesn’t fit all.

• To think every person, whether 16 or 106, is educated.

• To be both nice and kind. If you have to choose, opt for kind.

• Avoid judging without facts. Avoid judging period.

• If you must judge, observe how someone treats those who can do absolutely nothing for them in return.

• To choose our words wisely. While “losted” goes against the grain to some ears, it is much preferred to the F word that is used so freely these days.

• To practice and embrace grace that meets us where we are but doesn’t leave us where it found us.

A final observation: Who knew the word “ain’t” would ever be published in most dictionaries, including the Oxford Dictionary of English? According to the Urban Dictionary, “losted” is an actual term used when a situation unexpectedly becomes very awkward or terrible. Perhaps one day “losted” will find its place in the Oxford. If so, perhaps we will come around.

— Edith Julian

Salisbury