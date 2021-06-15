June 15, 2021

  • 75°

Letter: Questions about ‘losted’ letter

By Post Letters

Published 7:49 am Tuesday, June 15, 2021

The English language, with all its irregularities, is the most difficult one to learn, they say. Kudos to those who have good command of our native tongue.

As I read the letter to the editor titled “Has our country become ‘losted,’” I failed to grasp its meaning, or point. Was it to bemoan the fact that someone failed to conjugate a verb correctly? Or perhaps to brand someone who drove a tagless, beat up sedan an illiterate?  The assumption was made that the driver is at least 16 years of age, as are most juniors in high school, and that junior thinks “losted” is a word. Rarely do assumptions turn into fact.

What connects the misused word “losted” with hating America as stated in the next paragraph? After lamenting the demise of America’s education system, (and was the car owner educated in America?), the writer segues into hatred, madness and bigotry of our current culture. Is there a connection between a poor speller and a madman?

Again I missed a point: “Maybe if these haters had a solution, I’d come around.” Come around to what? Something haters had a hand in solving?

I do agree with the last part of the letter:  There is a need for all of us to realize what is important in our lives so we won’t be “losted.”  And in my opinion, what is important?

• Realizing it is and always has been, an imperfect world.

• To know there is diversity in people and cultures. One size doesn’t fit all.

• To think every person, whether 16 or 106, is educated.

• To be both nice and kind. If you have to choose, opt for kind.

• Avoid judging without facts. Avoid judging period.

• If you must judge, observe how someone treats those who can do absolutely nothing for them in return.

• To choose our words wisely. While “losted” goes against the grain to some ears, it is much preferred to the F word that is used so freely these days.

• To practice and embrace grace that meets us where we are but doesn’t leave us where it found us.

A final observation: Who knew the word “ain’t” would ever be published in most dictionaries, including the Oxford Dictionary of English? According to the Urban Dictionary, “losted” is an actual term used when a situation unexpectedly becomes very awkward or terrible. Perhaps one day “losted” will find its place in the Oxford. If so, perhaps we will come around.

— Edith Julian

Salisbury

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Other than church, when was the last time you attended an event with more than 50 people in one place?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE

Crime

68-year-old woman identified as Jackson Street murder victim

Crime

Man arrested in Jacksonville for Salisbury murder

Local

Rowan-Salisbury Schools finalizes normal, five-day schedule for fall

Local

Council to vote on budget, consider permit for child care center near downtown

Landis

Landis adopts budget with reduction in residential electric rates, no tax increases

Local

Political Notebook: Budd campaign touts boost in voter support after Trump endorsement

Local

Seventh Dragon Boat Festival scheduled July 24

News

NC rights groups say GOP bills impede voting access

Local

Sgt. Shane Karriker’s funeral procession travels through downtown Salisbury

Crime

Blotter: June 14

Ask Us

Ask Us: When will front entrance to courthouse reopen?

Coronavirus

As COVID-19 cases wane, vaccine-lagging areas still at risk

Crime

Blotter: Man faces litany of charges for fleeing sheriff’s deputies

Granite Quarry

‘Race to the Dan’ brings Revolutionary War back to Rowan

Local

‘Unity in the Community’ event brings together Salisbury Police, NAACP

Crime

One killed, two others shot on South Jackson Street in Salisbury

Crime

State examining Davidson County emergency alert received in Rowan, other counties

Local

Cleveland Rodeo packs house for 10th year

News

Salisbury’s Jacques Belliveau talks mental health, filming during premiere of ‘Reggie: A Millennial Depression Comedy’

News

Sen. Ford backs new set of election-related bills

Business

Downtown Salisbury bullish on potential for more residential space

Business

Biz Roundup: Wine about Winter set for June 18

Business

Local artists draw in adventurous travelers with eclectic Airbnb rental downtown

Education

Commissioners discussing reviving joint capital project committee with school board