June 15, 2021

  • 72°

Seventh Dragon Boat Festival scheduled July 24

By Staff Report

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, June 15, 2021

The seventh annual Rowan Chamber Dragon Boat Festival will be held on Saturday, July 24, from 9 a.m. t0 4 p.m. at The Shrine Club on High Rock Lake, 6480 Long Ferry Road. 

Team entries, corporate sponsorships and vendor opportunities are still available.

The 2021 Rowan Chamber Dragon Boat Festival event chair, Daniel Matangira, is inviting all those that are still on the sidelines or shore.

“It’s time to step up, form your team and get entered. This is a team sport that needs 20 folks all working together to attain the goal: beat your competition. It’s time to organize your workmates, friends and family for a day at the lake like no other,” Matangira said. 

There are only five remaining team spots available for this year’s event. 

Dragon boats, life vests, paddles and a professional steer person for each team will be provided by Pan Am. There will be a training/practice session the day prior to the event for each team. Dragon boat competition can be your personal Olympic event, as it is an easy way to be part of a team sport. And this may be the only time folks can get on the lake with paddle in hand. Team entry fees start at $800. 

Attending the festival is free for spectators, and guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and make it a fun lakeside party. However, no pets, coolers or outside food will be allowed. Parking will be $5 per car and will be coordinated by the Salisbury High School Booster Club as a fundraiser. F&M Bank will provide trolley rides between the parking areas in the adjacent lots to the Shrine Club property. 

Boats are welcome to view from the main channel or dock behind the Shrine Club to enjoy the food and festivities.

The Rowan Chamber Dragon Boat Festival has traditionally been the largest annual spectator event held on High Rock Lake, the second largest lake in North Carolina. The festival includes vendors, food trucks and activities for the whole family in a park like atmosphere. Event T-shirts will also be available for purchase.

