High school baseball: Playoffs, 2nd-round pairings
Second round
1A
EAST
(9) Hobbton at (1) Perquimans
(12) John A. Holmes at (4) Bear Grass Charter
(11) Princeton at (3) East Carteret
(10) East Wake Academy at (2) Granville Central
WEST
(8) Mountain Island Charter at (1) Hayesville
(13) North Moore at (12) Lincoln Charter
(11) Murphy at (3) Uwharrie Charter
(7) Cherryville at (2) East Surry
2A
EAST
(16) North Pitt at (9) East Bladen
(5) Roanoke Rapids at (4) North Lenoir
(14) Whiteville at (6) First Flight
(15) SW Onslow at (10) Randleman
WEST
(16) Ledford at (9) East Lincoln
(13) Forbush at (12) Fred T. Foard
(14) South Point at (6) R-S Central
(15) South Rowan at (10) Oak Grove
3A
EAST
(9) Northern Durham at (1) Northern Guilford
(13) JH Rose at (12) SE Guilford
(6) Asheboro t (3) DH Conley
(15) Clayton at (7) Terry Sanford
WEST
(16) North Henderson at (9) Cox Mill
(12) Marvin Ridge at (4) TC Roberson
(11) Sun Valley at (3) East Rowan
(7) Cuthbertson at (2) St. Stephens
4A
EAST
(16) Hoggard at (9) Scotland
(5) Pinecrest at (4) Fuquay-Varina
(11) Laney at (3) Ashley or
(14) Broughton at (11) Laney
(15) Purnell Swett at (10) Middle Creek
WEST
(8) Lake Norman at (1) Providence
(5) NW Guilford at (4) Hough
(11) Myers Park at (3) Reagan
(7) Porter Ridge at (2) McDowell
