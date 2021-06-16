June 16, 2021

High school baseball: Playoffs, 2nd-round pairings

By Post Sports

Published 3:34 am Wednesday, June 16, 2021

South Rowan’s Kane Kepley. The Raiders will play at Oak Grove next. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Second round

1A 

EAST

(9) Hobbton at (1) Perquimans

(12) John A. Holmes at (4) Bear Grass Charter

(11) Princeton at (3) East Carteret

(10) East Wake Academy at (2) Granville Central

WEST

(8) Mountain Island Charter at (1) Hayesville

(13) North Moore at (12) Lincoln Charter

(11) Murphy at (3) Uwharrie Charter

(7) Cherryville at (2) East Surry

2A 

EAST

(16) North Pitt at (9) East Bladen

(5) Roanoke Rapids at (4) North Lenoir

(14) Whiteville at (6) First Flight

(15) SW Onslow at (10) Randleman

WEST

(16) Ledford at (9) East Lincoln

(13) Forbush at (12) Fred T. Foard

(14) South Point at (6) R-S Central

(15) South Rowan at (10) Oak Grove

  

3A

EAST

(9) Northern Durham at (1) Northern Guilford

(13) JH Rose at (12) SE Guilford

(6) Asheboro t (3) DH Conley

(15) Clayton at (7) Terry Sanford

WEST

(16) North Henderson at (9) Cox Mill

(12) Marvin Ridge at (4) TC Roberson

(11) Sun Valley at (3) East Rowan

(7) Cuthbertson at (2) St. Stephens

4A 

EAST

(16) Hoggard at (9) Scotland

(5) Pinecrest at (4) Fuquay-Varina

(11) Laney at (3) Ashley or

(14) Broughton at (11) Laney

(15) Purnell Swett at (10) Middle Creek

WEST

(8) Lake Norman at (1) Providence

(5) NW Guilford at (4) Hough

(11) Myers Park at (3) Reagan

(7) Porter Ridge at (2) McDowell

