Ryan Dayvault drops out of Kannapolis mayoral race

KANNAPOLIS — Ryan Dayvault’s campaign for mayor ended early.

The city council member announced in a post on Facebook Wednesday night that he will no longer seek the office, citing his father’s declining health and family obligations as reasons why his campaign is ending prematurely.

“God’s timing doesn’t always make sense, but He has given me guidance and peace about this incredibly hard decision,” Dayvault’s stated in the post. “Faith and family have always come first for me, and in the past few weeks it has became increasingly clear to me that my Dad’s declining health, among other obligations with our families, will require my foremost attention, and that I should not seek this office at this point in time.”

Dayvault, who is in the midst of his third term on the council, announced in May that he would be running against current Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant. Hinnant announced his own bid for reelection days later in front of a crowd in downtown Kannapolis, flanked by several city council members who expressed their support.

Even though his run for mayor is over, Dayvault will serve the remainder of his term on the city council.

“I ask for your continued support as I serve as your city councilman for the next 2.5 years on my current term,” Dayvault said. “I promise to continue to do everything in my power to honor the past and embrace the future by fighting to do what’s best for our city and its citizens. I will never waver on that commitment.”

At the end of his post, Dayvault foreshadowed another foray into the mayoral race in the future.

“I am looking forward to following my lifelong dream of running for mayor of this remarkable city when the timing is right,” Dayvault said. “I am proud of what we have accomplished in restoring this city and grateful that we have a bright future ahead!”

With Dayvault no longer running, Hinnant does not appear to face any declared competition. However, filing for municipal elections doesn’t open until noon on July 2.