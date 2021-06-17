High Rock Lake Association calls for entries in Fourth of July dock decorating contest

The High Rock Lake Association’s third annual July 4th Holiday Dock Decorating Competition is issuing a call for participants.

The High Rock Lake Association is a 55-year-old membership-based nonprofit organization that has been the voice for the lake residents in Davidson and Rowan counties. It’s is continuing the friendly competition among homeowners to show their dock decorating skills. Official viewing from the lake will be June 28th through the holiday weekend. The winning dock owner will receive a 4-foot-tall carved oar trophy for the summer season and bragging rights over their neighbors.

“I have lived on HRL my entire life, growing up on the lake we always looked at July fourth as the epitome of lake living during the summer,” said Lee Snow, president of HRLA. “The kids are out of school, and friends and family are here to visit and enjoy what lake living has to offer. We have a lot to be proud of and showing our patriotic pride with decorating our docks is something that we can share with our neighbors and lake visitors alike.

“Organizing any event takes lots of dedication from our board and membership. Now, it’s time to get the word out and have our lake residents participate. It is fun, free and a great way to show your creativity and patriotism.”



Judging will be through the association’s website, HRLA.com, and open to all HRLA members. The criteria this year is simple: getting back to our patriotic roots of what the Independence Day holiday is all about.

Committee members found a wooden oar three years ago, and it has been engraved with the winners’ names from the previous two years — Kris and Randy Hall from 2019 and Kathryn and Lennox McLendon from 2020.

Board members cannot win, but many will also participate to enhance the lake community effort.

Snow said he hopes the event will introduce some new members to the nonprofit, which advocates for lake residents in promoting safe recreational use and environmental welfare of the lake and Yadkin River. The organization’s website contains information about how to join.