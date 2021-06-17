RSS reports man impersonating summer meals worker

SALISBURY — Rowan-Salisbury Schools sent an alert to families on Tuesday making them aware of a man traveling door-to-door claiming he works for the district’s summer meals program.

The man, allegedly young, white and driving a dark-colored hatchback with an out-of-state license plate, has gone door-to-door and asked how many children are in the home.

The district says the man is not an employee and has reported the incident to law enforcement.

District Director of Marketing and Communications Tracey Lewis said the alert was sent out to let families know they should not share information if someone knocks on their door.

“No employee is going door-to-door asking for that information,” Lewis said, adding the district is continuing to work with law enforcement.

Lewis said the district has received other reports of people going door-to-door either selling books or offering educational opportunities but they are not representatives of the district. As of Wednesday the district had not received any more reports.

A subject was stopped in the East area of the county by law enforcement, but was determined to just be a college student selling books and cleared by law enforcement.

The district advised if someone does come to their door asking for information and claiming to be part of the summer meals program, to refuse and call 911.