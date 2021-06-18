High school baseball: Mustangs fall in 11th-inning heartbreaker

By Mike London

mike.london@salisburypost.com

GRANITE QUARRY — It came down to, of all things, a wild pitch in the 11th inning, and Sun Valley ended East Rowan’s seven-game winning streak and its season with a wild 5-4 victory.

“We competed, we stayed in it all night,” East head coach Brett Hatley said. “This is the kind of game you live to coach in, but we lost to a great team. Hats off to Sun Valley.”

Jake Hunter pitched the first eight innings for the Mustangs, reaching the pitch-count limit (105) on the last batter to whom he pitched. Hunter struck out 10 and walked none.

Chance Mako took the mound for the ninth and stopped the Spartans in the ninth and 10th. East ended the 10th by employing the hidden-ball trick with a runner at second base. Mustangs turned into thespians, pretending a pickoff throw had gone awry. The Spartans fell for it. The runner took off and was tagged out.

“I’m yelling stop, but it was really loud and our runner had his head down,” Sun Valley head coach Jeff Stack said.

Eleventh-seeded Sun Valley (13-3) got a leadoff double in the 11th from Jacob Budzik. He advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt. East reliever Chance Mako got a strikeout for the second out, but with the No. 9 hitter at the plate, a pitch sailed over catcher Tristan Miller’s head, and the Spartans had the run that proved decisive.

“What a battle it was,” Stack said. “Just an unbelievable game. Both teams had a lot of opportunities and both teams had their chances. Someone had to lose it, and we made one more play than they did.”

Sun Valley used three pitchers — Carson Sanner, Ian Hawk and winner Mason Tinsley. That committee went according to plan.

“We wanted to keep changing velocities and keep changing arm angles,” Stack said. “East Rowan can really hit, and we had to try to keep them off balance. All three of those pitchers gave us what we needed.”

Third-seeded East (13-3) scored single runs in the first, second and third, but Sanner was able to dodge a big inning.

Sun Valley’s defense was stellar. The Spartans turned two hard-hit groundballs and a line shot into three double plays.

“Their shortstop and third baseman were just unbelievable,” Hatley said. “They were as good as anyone we’ve played, and they were the best offensive team we’ve played. We hit a lot of balls hard. We just didn’t execute as well as we wanted to offensively. We had baserunners. We just didn’t move them around.”

Sun Valley took a 4-3 lead in the fifth on Jack Wooten’s two-out infield hit.

Hunter just missed a homer with a deep drive leading off the bottom of the sixth.

“I thought I’d hit it out,” he said.

But with two outs in the sixth, Mako did knock one out for a 4-all tie. His line drive cleared the left-field fence, exiting Staton Field in a hurry.

That’s how it stayed until the 11th, with both teams dodging numerous perilous situations.

Miller played a heck of game behind the plate for East, throwing out two base-stealers, making a tag on a rundown between first and second and getting an out at first on a ball on a third strike that bounced to the screen.

East had 10 hits, with Cobb Hightower, Austin Fulk and Mako leading the way.

Sun Valley leadoff man Brandon Butterworth banged out three hits. Garrett Sanner, Greg Bello and Budzik had two each.

“East was disciplined, well-coached, very tough, but our league prepared us well for this game,” Stack said. “We knew coming here what kind of effort it would take to win in this atmosphere, and our guys produced it.”

Both teams had huge crowd support. Sun Valley traveled well and the fans were loud.

The Spartans will be on the road again on Saturday at second-seeded St. Stephens.