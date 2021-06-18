High school baseball playoffs: Raiders roll past Oak Grove

Staff report

MIDWAY — South Rowan’s baseball team crushed Oak Grove 11-0 in six innings on Thursday in the second round of the 2A state playoffs.

It was the ninth straight win for the 15th-seeded Raiders (14-3).

Luke Hiskey (3-0) pitched the shutout, striking out one and walking one. He allowed five hits.

Tenth-seeded Oak Grove finished 11-4.

Kane Kepley had three hits and scored three times. Jack Weaver drove in four runs. Ty Hubbard had three hits and three RBIs, and JD James had two hits and scored twice.

South, which beat Oak Grove 10-0 last week in the Central Carolina Conference Tournament, took control with an eight-run first inning.

Next for South is a trip to sixth-seeded R-S Central on Saturday. The Hilltoppers beat South Point 8-3.