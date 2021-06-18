June 18, 2021

High school baseball: Third-round pairings (Saturday)

By Post Sports

Published 4:01 am Friday, June 18, 2021

 

South third baseman Jack Weaver drove in four runs on Thursday. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

 

Third round

1A 

EAST

(4) Bear Grass at (1) Perquimans

(3) East Carteret at (2) Granville Central

WEST

(12) Lincoln Charter at (8) Mountain Island Charter

(3) Uwharrie Charter at (2) East Surry

2A 

EAST

(9) East Bladen at (4) North Lenoir

(10) Randleman at (6) First Flight

WEST

(13) Forbush at (9) East Lincoln

(15) South Rowan at (6) R-S Central

  

3A

EAST

(13) JH Rose at (1) Northern Guilford

(15) Clayton at (3) DH Conley

WEST

(9) Cox Mill at (4) TC Roberson

(11) Sun Valley at (2) St. Stephens

 

4A 

EAST

(16) Hoggard at (4) Fuquay-Varina

(15) Purnell Swett at (3) Ashley

WEST

(5) NW Guilford at (1) Providence

(3) Reagan at (2) McDowell

