June 18, 2021

Quotes of the week

By Post Opinion

Published 12:00 am Friday, June 18, 2021

“There’s still a lot of cowboys on the East Coast.”

— Allen Livengood, at the latest Cleveland Rodeo in the arena off Redmon Road    

“Once you see that people do want to live downtown, it gets the private sector saying maybe renovating buildings and bringing apartments in would be a good investment.

— Diane Young, who was among those who started living downtown in the 1980s

“This is every artist’s dream to live and have a studio space in a warehouse or an old factory or a giant open space.”

— Whitney Peckman, who moved from California with her husband Syed Ahmad and then started offering their home and art studio as an Airbnb

“It’s a good hobby. You get to meet a lot of people who like history.”

— Mike Rohaus, a reenactor at Rowan Museum’s ‘Race to the Dan’ event at the Old Stone House

“A lot of times at the police department, we only meet people on the worst days of their lives … It’s important for us to build that relationship in happy times, good times when people are smiling and having fun.”

— Sgt. Daniel Lancaster, at the ‘Unity in the Community’ event involving Salisbury Police and the
Salisbury-Rowan NAACP

“There will be lots of opportunity for public input and lots of opportunity for the citizens to digest what is proposed.”

— Diane Seaford, Landis town manager on modifications to  the extra-territorial jurisdictional boundaries with new homes coming to the Club at Irish Creek

“We were fortunate. We couldn’t have played much worse, but we got through it. … That’s what matters.”

— Brett Hatley, East Rowan coach after the 5-4 victory over Western Guilford in the 3A state baseball playoffs

“I am looking forward to following my lifelong dream of running for mayor of this remarkable city when the timing is right.”

— Ryan Dayvault, ending his run for Kannapolis mayor after citing his father’s declining health and family obligations

