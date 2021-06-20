June 20, 2021

51st annual Old Southeast Threshers’ Reunion set for July 1-5

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 20, 2021

DENTON — Like antique tractors, engines and cars? Live farming and antique machinery demonstrations? Looking for a fun place to get out and take the entire family?

Then head to the 51st annual Old Southeast Threshers’ Reunion in Denton, July 1-5. The steam, gas and antique farm machinery show will feature 1970s muscle tractors this year.

Located on 170 acres, Denton FarmPark is a family owned historical park with 15 restored buildings that include a general store, grist mill, church, plantation house, blacksmith shop and log cabin. The Handy Dandy Railroad, a full-size #202 diesel engine, runs on a 1½ mile track and helicopter rides will also be available. The Heritage Craft Barn offers live artistry demonstrations and you can shop in the new Handy Dandy Gift Shop for handmade crafts and gifts. There are also hundreds of vendors, Southern cooking and camping available on site.

On July 1, hear authentic mountain music with Appalachian Road Show (3 p.m.) and see a lawn mower pull (5 p.m.). On July 2, enjoy Flint Hill Bluegrass Band (2 and 7 p.m.) and former American Idol contestant Bucky Covington (3  8 p.m.) and watch a stock tractor pull (3:45 p.m.). On July 3, entertainment is provided by Southern Express Bluegrass (2 and 7 p.m.) and Emily Ann Roberts, 2015 runner-up on NBC’s The Voice (3 and 8 p.m.), plus enjoy a consignment auction (9 a.m.), pedal pull (10 a.m.) and horse pull (5 p.m.). On July 4, gospel music will be provided by Lakeside Bluegrass (1 and 6 p.m.), King James Boys (2 and 7 p.m.), and Jason Crabb (3 and 8 p.m.) and a super tractor pull (3:45 p.m.). On July 5, there are performances by Cabarrus Station Bluegrass (2 and 7 p.m.) and a musical tribute to The Highwaymen: Willie, Waylon, & Johnny (3 p.m.) with tractor games (5 p.m.) and fireworks (9 p.m.).

Admission includes all entertainment, demonstrations and exhibits: Adults – $16, under 12 – $6, preschool – free. Military personnel receive $2 off admission (with ID).

Train ride (with show): Adults – $10, kids 5-11 – $9,  4 and under – free.

Regular train ride: Adults – $8, kids 5-11 – $7, 4 and under – free.

For more information, contact Denton FarmPark, 1072 Cranford Rd, Denton,  at 336-859-2755 or visit dentonfarmpark.com.

