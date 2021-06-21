Legion baseball: Rowan County 2021 schedule, roster
Rowan County
Head coach: Jim Gantt
Assistant coaches: Seth Graham, Adam Patterson, Jeremy Simpson, Lee Poteat
Team manager: Mark Cauble
Athletic director: Richard Dillion
Home games at Staton Field
Games start at 7 unless noted
June 25 — Eastern Randolph (DH), 4 p.m.
June 26 — at Davidson County
July 1 — Mooresville
July 2 — at Kannapolis
July 3 — Kannapolis
July 4 — Davidson County
July 5 — at Randolph County
July 7 — at Mooresville
July 8 — High Point
July 9 — at Concord, 7:30 p.m.
July 10 — Concord
July 13 — at Greensboro
July 15 — at Mocksville
July 16 — Greensboro
July 17 — at High Point
July 20-22 Playoffs
July 24 — Area III championship game
July 27-Aug. 1 — State tournament, Cherryville
Aug. 3-8 — Mid-Atlantic Regional, Asheboro
Aug. 12-17 — World Series, Shelby
Players
(No. 1) Charlie Klingler — East, High Point, catcher/IF
(2) Austin Fulk — East IF
(3) CP Pyle — Carson OF/IF
(4) Tristan Miller — East C
(5) Logan Rogers — Carson, Southeastern CC OF/P
(7) Jaxon Trexler, East OF
(8) Peyton Summerall, West 3B/P
(9) Kaleb Burleyson, Salisbury P/C
(11) Cole Hopkins, Carson IF
(12) Mattox Henderson, East OF/P
(13) Jacob Causey, East 1B
(15) Dylan Driver, Carson OF/P
(16) Garrison Collins, Carson 1B
(18) Chase Drinkard, Carson, Southeastern CC P
(21) Blake Hill, East IF/P
(22) Luke Graham, West IF/P
(23) Aiden Schenck, East OF/P
(24) Zander Burton, West IF/P
(25) Samuel Safrit, Carson IF
