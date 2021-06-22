Chase from Mooresville ends with crash at Rowan Mill Road; two charged

SALISBURY — Two people face criminal charges after a police chase from Mooresville ended with a crash on Monday at the intersection of N.C. 150 and Rowan Mill Road.

The driver, a female juvenile from Kernersville, was charged with felony fleeing to elude and possession of a stolen vehicle. A passenger, Laquan M. Coleman, 20, of Salisbury was charged with an outstanding warrant for felony obtaining property by false pretenses. Another 21-year-old passenger in the rear of the vehicle was interviewed and released.

The chase started around 3:53 p.m. Monday when Mooresville Police received an alert about a vehicle stolen from Greensboro. Police located the vehicle near Selma Drive and Oakridge Farm Highway in Mooresville and started a pursuit that led into Rowan County, where the vehicle crashed into two others at Rowan Mill Road.

No injuries were reported from the crash.