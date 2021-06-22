Blotter: Woman’s camper stolen from side of I-85

SALISBURY — A woman’s weekend was spoiled before it even began on Friday after her $10,500 pop-up camper was stolen from the side of Interstate 85 with flat tires and bent rims.

The woman told a Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputy she was traveling southbound on I-85 toward Florida on Thursday when she noticed two tires on her pop-up camper were flat. Around 5:30 p.m., she pulled onto the shoulder of the interstate at the Long Ferry Road exit and saw the rims bent, too.

She unhooked the camper and left to find a place that was open and could make necessary repairs. She struck out on finding a place, booked a hotel for the night and returned Friday, but the camper was gone.

She checked with the N.C. Highway Patrol to see if the vehicle was towed. It wasn’t.

The vehicle is a Premier 17-foot pop-up camper that’s white with black trim.

Anyone with information about the camper’s whereabouts can contact the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700 or Salisbury-Rowan Crimestoppers at 1-866-639-5245 or tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• Rack room Shoes on Monday reported a larceny in the 200 block of Faith Road.

• A man overdosed Monday in the 1000 block o Freeland Drive.

• Mom and Pop Mobile Maintenance on Tuesday reported a motor vehicle theft in the 1800 block of East Innes Street.