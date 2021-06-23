June 23, 2021

  • 77°

High school baseball: All-county team

By Mike London

Published 11:40 am Wednesday, June 23, 2021

All-County baseball

Breakdown: 5 Raiders, 5 Mustangs, 4 Falcons, 4 Cougars, 2 Hornets

Vance Honeycutt, Salisbury Sr. — Mark Norris Memorial Award Winner. In a 12-game season, the UNC signee batted .548, blasted four homers, stole 18 bases and scored 23 runs.

Cameron Padgett, East Jr. — Patrick Snider Memorial Award winner. North Piedmont Conference Pitcher of the Year. UNC commit was 5-0 on the mound and batted .372. Versatile defensively, he played first base and third base.

Austin Schenk, East Jr. — Left fielder batted .469 with a team-high 18 RBIs. NPC Player of the Year.

Kane Kepley, South Jr. — Center fielder batted .431 with 16 steals and 23 runs scored.

Ty Hubbard, South Jr. — Second baseman hit .433, scored 21 runs and had team-high 19 RBIs.

Jake Hunter, East Sr. — East Carolina signee was 3-2 on the mound with 55 strikeouts and 2.57 ERA. Hit a walk-off homer in the playoffs.

Nathan Chrismon, South Jr. — Shortstop had an on-base percentage of .529 and scored a team-high 24 runs.

Casey Gouge, West Jr. — West’s mound ace had a 1.50 ERA and also tied for the team lead in RBIs.

Steven Smith, West Sr. — Racked up 53 strikeouts in 29 innings and tied for team lead in RBIs.

Griffin Warden, East Jr. — Center fielder batted .390 with 15 runs scored.

Caden Hudson, Carson Sr. — Third baseman hit .349 with a team-high 16 RBIs.

Haiden Leffew, South Soph. — South’s pitching ace was 4-1 and won twice in postseason.

Dylan Driver, Carson Sr. — Catawba recruit batted .378 with 12 runs scored and won twice on the mound.

Hayden Simmerson, Carson Soph. —  Carson’s ace had three wins, 45 strikeouts and a 2.55 ERA.

Cobb Hightower, East Fr. — Shortstop batted .380 and scored 15 runs.

Jackson Deal, South Sr. — Headed to Methodist, he batted .333 with 15 RBIs. Mostly a right fielder, he was 2-0 on the mound.

CP Pyle, Carson Sr. — Center fielder led the Cougars with 14 runs scored.

Andrew Kennerly, West Sr. — Batted .308, caught everything in center field and led the Falcons in runs scored.

JT Fecteau, West Sr. — Catcher/infielder batted .359.

Chase Shoaf, Salisbury, Sr. — Batted .343, stole 17 bases. He played first base and outfield and was 2-1 on the mound.

 

Honorable Mention — Austin Fulk, East Jr.; Chance Mako, East Soph.; Max Crawford, Salisbury Sr.; JD James, South Jr.; Chandler Oddie, South Jr.; Luke Hiskey, South Sr.; Jake Blevins, West Jr.; TJ Jones, Carson Sr.; Jake Harris, Carson Sr.; Emory Taylor, Carson Soph.; Joseph Hartman, North Jr.

Print Article

Comments

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 positives in Rowan at lowest point since start of pandemic

Education

Rowan Wild’s animal camp makes a comeback at Dan Nicholas Park

Coronavirus

Health officials say financial incentives helped vaccination rates; lottery drawing today

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry adopts budget that keeps tax rate flat

Business

Airport Advisory committee endorses plans for expansion at Mid-Carolina Regional

China Grove

China Grove will celebrate 40th Farmers Day with week full of festivities

Sports

Pistons win in NBA draft lottery; Hornets will get 11th pick

Crime

Officers in Locust arrest drivers who tried to flee; one was on motorcycle reported stolen from Rowan

News

Panel OKs NC Senate budget bill; Dems pan policy provisions

News

Letter: Journalist won’t join UNC faculty without tenure

Crime

Chase from Mooresville ends with crash at Rowan Mill Road; two charged

Kannapolis

Dearmons gift two public art sculptures to city of Kannapolis

Crime

Blotter: Woman’s camper stolen from side of I-85

Local

Local scouts sweep NC American Legion awards

Business

As demand lessens slightly, local homebuilders work through challenges to deliver dwellings

Local

Commissioners name Newberry Hall House county’s newest historic landmark

News

Senate budget uses NC revenue boon on more tax cuts, capital

College

Livingstone College alumna Quanera Hayes makes U.S. Olympic Team after first-place finish in 400-meter race

Crime

Blotter: June 21

Ask Us

Ask Us: What is status of ‘speed table’ on Charles Street in Spencer?

Local

East Rowan High graduate killed in motorcycle crash

Local

Political Notebook: Gov. Cooper vetoes Ford-backed bill allowing firearms at churches that are also schools

Crime

Blotter: June 20

News

Body of fourth tuber, age 7, found in North Carolina river