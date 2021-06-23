High school baseball: All-county team

All-County baseball

Breakdown: 5 Raiders, 5 Mustangs, 4 Falcons, 4 Cougars, 2 Hornets

Vance Honeycutt, Salisbury Sr. — Mark Norris Memorial Award Winner. In a 12-game season, the UNC signee batted .548, blasted four homers, stole 18 bases and scored 23 runs.

Cameron Padgett, East Jr. — Patrick Snider Memorial Award winner. North Piedmont Conference Pitcher of the Year. UNC commit was 5-0 on the mound and batted .372. Versatile defensively, he played first base and third base.

Austin Schenk, East Jr. — Left fielder batted .469 with a team-high 18 RBIs. NPC Player of the Year.

Kane Kepley, South Jr. — Center fielder batted .431 with 16 steals and 23 runs scored.

Ty Hubbard, South Jr. — Second baseman hit .433, scored 21 runs and had team-high 19 RBIs.

Jake Hunter, East Sr. — East Carolina signee was 3-2 on the mound with 55 strikeouts and 2.57 ERA. Hit a walk-off homer in the playoffs.

Nathan Chrismon, South Jr. — Shortstop had an on-base percentage of .529 and scored a team-high 24 runs.

Casey Gouge, West Jr. — West’s mound ace had a 1.50 ERA and also tied for the team lead in RBIs.

Steven Smith, West Sr. — Racked up 53 strikeouts in 29 innings and tied for team lead in RBIs.

Griffin Warden, East Jr. — Center fielder batted .390 with 15 runs scored.

Caden Hudson, Carson Sr. — Third baseman hit .349 with a team-high 16 RBIs.

Haiden Leffew, South Soph. — South’s pitching ace was 4-1 and won twice in postseason.

Dylan Driver, Carson Sr. — Catawba recruit batted .378 with 12 runs scored and won twice on the mound.

Hayden Simmerson, Carson Soph. — Carson’s ace had three wins, 45 strikeouts and a 2.55 ERA.

Cobb Hightower, East Fr. — Shortstop batted .380 and scored 15 runs.

Jackson Deal, South Sr. — Headed to Methodist, he batted .333 with 15 RBIs. Mostly a right fielder, he was 2-0 on the mound.

CP Pyle, Carson Sr. — Center fielder led the Cougars with 14 runs scored.

Andrew Kennerly, West Sr. — Batted .308, caught everything in center field and led the Falcons in runs scored.

JT Fecteau, West Sr. — Catcher/infielder batted .359.

Chase Shoaf, Salisbury, Sr. — Batted .343, stole 17 bases. He played first base and outfield and was 2-1 on the mound.

Honorable Mention — Austin Fulk, East Jr.; Chance Mako, East Soph.; Max Crawford, Salisbury Sr.; JD James, South Jr.; Chandler Oddie, South Jr.; Luke Hiskey, South Sr.; Jake Blevins, West Jr.; TJ Jones, Carson Sr.; Jake Harris, Carson Sr.; Emory Taylor, Carson Soph.; Joseph Hartman, North Jr.