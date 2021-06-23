Islanders beat Lightning in OT to force Game 7

By VIN A. CHERWOO

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Anthony Beauvillier scored 1:08 into overtime and the New York Islanders rallied to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Wednesday night to force a deciding Game 7 in their Stanley Cup semifinal series.

Jordan Eberle and Scott Mayfield scored for the Islanders, who rallied from two goals down in the second period. Semyon Varlamov finished with 22 saves.

Brayden Point scored for the ninth straight game and Anthony Cirelli had a goal and an assist for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 25 shots.

Beauvillier got his stick on the puck to pick off a pass in the right circle, gathered it and quickly beat Vasilevskiy on the first shot on goal of the extra period.

Game 7 is Friday night in Tampa, Fla.

Mayfield tied at 2 with 8:44 left when he got a pass from Mathew Barzal, skated into the right circle and beat Vasilevskiy with a shot that went in off the crossbar.

