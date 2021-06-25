Girls track and field: North freshman Brown posts two seconds
Staff report
GREENSBORO — North Rowan freshman Aniya Brown stood out Friday in the 1A State Championships held at North Carolina A&T University.
Brown placed second in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles.
North freshman Brittany Ellis placed in the shot and discus.
Also scoring for North was freshman Tai’lah Ward. She took seventh in the 100 hurdles.
North tied for 11th in the team scoring with 26 points. Swain County won the meet.
Gray Stone’s only points came from Emberleigh Pauley-Brown’s seventh place in the 3200 meters.
1A Championships
Girls shot put — Brittany Ellis, North, 3rd, 33 feet, 7 inches
Girls discus — Brittany Ellis, North, 8th, 84 feet, 7 inches
Girls triple jump — Aniya Brown, North, 11th, 31 feet. 0.5 inches
Girls 100 hurdles — Aniya Brown, North, 2nd, 16.66 seconds
Girls 300 hurdles — Aniya Brown, North, 2nd, 48.78 seconds
Girls 100 hurdles — Tai’lah Ward, North, 7th, 17.18 seconds
Girls 100 — Tai’lah Ward, North, 12th, 13.23 seconds
Girls 3200 — Emberleigh Pauley-Brown, Gray Stone, 7th, 12:46
Girls 4×100 — North, 9th, 54.51 seconds
Girls 4×200 — North, 8th, 1:53.84
4A Championships
Shot put — Monica Long, Davie, 12th, 31 feet, 0.25 inches
