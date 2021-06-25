June 26, 2021

Girls track and field: North freshman Brown posts two seconds

By Post Sports

Published 11:08 pm Friday, June 25, 2021

Staff report

GREENSBORO — North Rowan freshman Aniya Brown stood out Friday in the 1A State Championships held at North Carolina A&T University.

Brown placed second in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles.

North freshman Brittany Ellis placed in the shot and discus.

Also scoring for North was freshman Tai’lah Ward. She took seventh in the 100 hurdles.

North tied for 11th in the team scoring with 26 points. Swain County won the meet.

Gray Stone’s only points came from Emberleigh Pauley-Brown’s seventh place in the 3200 meters.

 

1A Championships 

Girls shot put — Brittany Ellis, North, 3rd, 33 feet, 7 inches

Girls discus —  Brittany Ellis, North, 8th, 84 feet, 7 inches

Girls triple jump —  Aniya Brown, North, 11th, 31 feet. 0.5 inches

Girls 100 hurdles — Aniya Brown, North, 2nd, 16.66 seconds

Girls  300 hurdles —  Aniya Brown, North, 2nd, 48.78 seconds

Girls 100 hurdles — Tai’lah Ward, North, 7th, 17.18 seconds

Girls 100 —  Tai’lah Ward, North, 12th, 13.23 seconds

Girls 3200 — Emberleigh Pauley-Brown, Gray Stone, 7th, 12:46

Girls 4×100 — North, 9th, 54.51 seconds

Girls 4×200 — North, 8th, 1:53.84

 

4A Championships 

Shot put —  Monica Long, Davie, 12th, 31 feet, 0.25 inches

