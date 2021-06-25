June 25, 2021

Quotes of the week

By Post Opinion

Published 12:00 am Friday, June 25, 2021

“Our hope is to make this the largest attended job fair that Rowan County has seen yet.”

— Rod Crider, Rowan Economic Development Commission  president  of Saturday’s job fair at West End Plaza    

“This is a good day to express solidarity with the Black community.

— Rev. Anthony Smith, Mission House pastor, taking part in new federal Juneteenth holiday activities

“Lillie and Meredith are seniors and they were very determined today. They want to go out with a bang.”

— Milton Griffith, Salisbury girls tennis coach after Lillie Rusher and Meredith Burton won the regional championship to advance to the state tournament this weekend

“I really like shooting weddings, because not one wedding is the same. Every one is different. It’s kind of like a fire. Every fire was different.

— Brianna Mitschele, former firefighter with the Salisbury Fire Department who is opening Flashpoint Photography downtown

“I don’t think it will ever happen again.

— Jack Kepley, Scoutmaster Emeritus of Troop 448 after three local Boy Scout leaders earned statewide honors from the American Legion

“There are some people who simply cannot afford to build right now because of the lumber costs.

  Lori Burke of Porter & Cress Builders on the challenge to deliver new homes

“It’s like a big family reunion. Especially this year, I’m expecting a lot of people because we haven’t been able to see each other for over a year.

— Patti Price Love, China Grove’s event planner on the return of Farmers Day for its 40th anniversary

“The revenue picture we have is brighter and we think the airport is a great generator of opportunity for the entire county.

— Greg Edds, Rowan County Board of Commissioners chairman on plans to invest $12.5 million for new hangars at Mid-Carolina Regional Airport

“He was like my brother. That’s about the only way you could put it.

— Billy Ray Barnes, speaking of the loss of former Rowan County Superior Court Judge Larry Ford at age 86

