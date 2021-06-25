June 25, 2021

Three Rivers Land Trust conserves 250 acres of land in Davie County

Published 12:00 am Friday, June 25, 2021

SALISBURY — Three Rivers Land Trust on Thursday announced the permanent conservation of 250 acres of farmland in Davie County.

The farm, owned by Sam and Blair Howard, is currently being used for small grain production. This conservation easement is just the beginning of the legacy that Sam and Blair Howard want to leave. They plan to conserve more property in the future.

“I am most excited about the preservation of farmland for future generations,” Sam said.

The farmland has frontage on both U.S. 64 and Godbey Road near Mocksville. The easement area buffers Hunting Creek for 0.6 miles, a stream that is a tributary of the Yadkin River. This easement is just one of the eight projected farmland conservation easements planned for Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust this year.

“We are excited to have worked with Sam and Blair on this conservation easement in Davie County,” said Crystal Cockman, Three Rivers Land Trust director of conservation, in a news release. “Saving farmland in this county while we still can is an important goal to us.”

This conservation easement aligns with Three Rivers Land Trust’s mission to conserve farmland for future generations.

“Conservation comes in different forms,” said Travis Morehead, Three Rivers Land Trust executive director. “We have a particular focus on conserving farmland. Agriculture is the foundation of our society, so each acre of farmland conserved is important for future food and fiber production.”

The primary purpose of the conservation easement is to protect the land from permanent development and to allow for continued agricultural uses. Three Rivers Land Trust has conserved more than 16,000 acres of local farms in 15 counties. The conservation in Davie County was made possible by funding from the North Carolina Agricultural Development and Farmland Preservation Trust Fund.

To learn more about how to protect your own property or learn more about farmland easements, contact Cockman at 704-647-0302 or crystal@threeriverslandtrust.org.

