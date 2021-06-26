Legion baseball: First loss for Rowan County

Staff report

LEXINGTON — Davidson County pitcher Brannon Williamson shrugged off Vance Honeycutt’s first American Legion homer and dominated Rowan County on Saturday at Holt-Moffitt Field.

Williamson needed only 63 pitches to throw a complete game and beat Rowan 8-1. He only struck out two, but he had Rowan hitters grounding out or lifting harmless popups.

Chase Drinkard (1-1) started off well on the mound for Rowan (2-1), and it was a scoreless struggle until the bottom of the fourth when Davidson broke loose for seven runs.

Wilson White’s RBI double began a scoring parade for Davidson, and Rowan needed four pitchers to finally get out of the inning. JR Lingerfelt plated two runs in the inning.

Rowan managed just three hits, with Dylan Driver socking a double.

Honeycutt’s homer came in the sixth.

Rowan is scheduled to play Sunday at Staton Field and will look to bounce back against Mocksville.

Kannapolis romps

Cole Pletcher, Caden Grider, Blake Anderson and Jacob Foggin had two hits each as Kannapolis pounded Concord 14-1 on Saturday.

Michael Gracer struck out nine batters in four innings.