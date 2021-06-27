June 28, 2021

  • 82°

Editorial: Questions for 2021 municipal elections

By Salisbury Post Editorial Board

Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 27, 2021

After a brief reprieve from elections, political contests will start again Friday when filing opens for city councils, town councils and boards of aldermen.

The elections will allow people who live in a city’s or town’s limits to choose their next leaders and mark the first time Salisbury voters have been able to directly elect a mayor. While some cities are talking about pushing back elections because of a delay in updated Census numbers, Rowan County municipalities don’t separate positions into districts and, therefore, don’t have to worry about delays.

With any luck, the contests will be focused on issues in the towns and cities in Rowan County rather than personality conflicts or issues that only serve to further divide the public.

As voters wait to see who files and would-be candidates contemplate whether they want to run, here are several questions worth considering in local municipal races:

• Will Salisbury’s first mayoral race be competitive? It seems likely that Mayor Karen Alexander will run. Will any of her council peers or a challenger run, too?

• Will any Salisbury City Council members choose not to run for re-election? Councilman Brian Miller has flirted with the idea of not seeking re-election before. Whether or not he decides to return to private life could have an impact on the size of the council field. It’s unlikely the race will be a repeat of 2015, when three incumbents chose not to run.

• After the Spencer Board of Aldermen almost completely changed in 2019, will leadership mostly remain steady in the 2021 election?

• In China Grove, will former mayor Don Bringle choose to run? Bringle was appointed to an unexpired term on the town board after Charles Seaford upset Lee Withers in the race for mayor. Is Withers also looking at his options?

• Councilman Ryan Dayvault is interested in running for mayor in the future, but says this isn’t the year for his mayoral campaign. Are there any others out there who want to challenge Mayor Darrell Hinnant for his seat? Success of downtown revitalization in the city might make a challenge difficult.

• Will there be any races where there aren’t enough candidates? It happens infrequently, and let’s hope this isn’t one of those years.

Whoever the candidates are, they should be commended for volunteering to serve their town or city. People who serve in Congress are paid handsomely, but those on city and town boards receive relatively little in return for a position that can require a full load of work and raise stress levels.

Print Article

Comments

Education

RSS schedules traditional graduation for class of 2020

Ask Us

Ask Us: Is critical race theory taught in Rowan-Salisbury Schools?

Crime

Blotter: Man charged for throwing knife into woman’s head during fight

Local

Smart Start Rowan’s Drive-In Story Time proves to be a hit

Crime

UPDATED: County Commissioner Craig Pierce arrested for DWI

Local

Salisbury firefighter injured in blaze on Old Concord Road

Education

RSS dives into planning, accountability in hours-long session

News

After recovering from COVID, Harry Drury celebrates 100th birthday

News

All-American Saturday Night Out draws crowd, good times to downtown Spencer

Kannapolis

Kannapolis native Jerry Blackwell discusses prosecuting Derek Chauvin for death of George Floyd

High School

High school track and field: North’s Goodes, South’s Miller win state high jump titles

College

COVID dooms Wolfpack; players confused, angered after being removed from College World Series

Local

LGBTQ advocates say more work is needed after city’s passage of nondiscrimination ordinance

Local

Local golf: Rowan Masters field trimmed to 4 as Lyerly will try to repeat as champion

Business

Business Roundup: Rotary Club selects Goins as new president

News

Former Spencer Mayor Buddy Gettys always had a project

Business

Company with a calling: Blue-J Cleaning Solutions provides opportunities to people with development differences

Faith

Miss Rowan County Veteran queen to be crowned Saturday

Education

Spencer art camp will spruce up new town hall

Business

‘Opportunity you don’t want to miss’: Hundreds turn out for job fair at West End Plaza

Lifestyle

Churches organize Fourth of July concert in Faith

High School

High school wrestling: Cox, Bost win state titles

News

UNC protesters cite ongoing frustrations amid tenure dispute

Crime

Chauvin gets 22.5 years in prison for George Floyd’s death