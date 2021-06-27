June 28, 2021

Relay for Life Charlotte ‘Drive Out Cancer’ held Friday 

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 27, 2021

CHARLOTTE — Roslyn Royal Singleton could write a book, perhaps an award-winning story, on her life from eight years in the Navy, to a two-time brain cancer survivor, and now the 2021 Honorary Survivorship Chairperson for the Relay For Life of Charlotte, American Cancer Society. All the while under the age of 40.

The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Charlotte held Drive Out Cancer, on Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Participants raised at least $100 to drive through the luminaria display along the inside of the famed racetrack.

WCCB-TV Charlotte’s Jon Wilson was on hand to emcee the opening ceremony as well as survivor/caretaker walk, and drive through luminaria ceremony.

“We are diligently working on all of our major events for the second half of 2021. Having volunteer leaders such as Roslyn who can share their important story and make it real, as we continue our fight for a world without cancer is the first step in a successful event,” said Felisha Fletcher, senior corporate relations manager for American Cancer Society. “Last year’s Strides Against Breast Cancer laps around the track was a success, so we decided to come back and have a Relay For Life event here at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The Smith family and speedway staff have been great to work with.”

“I so wanted to be an inspiration for someone, to many. To be a positive force for thousands, and being named the honorary survivorship chairperson for Charlotte’s Relay For Life is a great way for me to have a platform to make people understand that there is a voice and an advocate for all people in their fight against cancer,” Singleton said. “I understand what they are going through, having battled this disease not once, but twice with brain cancer, I can relate with how important support is, from your family and friends to the hospital staff and even fighting and believing in your own mission. I’m so excited for this new journey. You guys please go follow @cltrelay4life. I’ll be leading a Relay and would love your support.”

